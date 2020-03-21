Sophie Turner Wears Baggy Sweatshirt During Instagram Live With Joe Jonas Amid Pregnancy Reports

Sophie Turner hid her stomach behind a loose-fitting sweatshirt when she took to Instagram to host a livestream with husband Joe Jonas and give her fans some tips on how to keep busy while in quarantine.

Sophie Turner, 24, kept fans guessing whether or not she’s expecting her first child with husband Joe Jonas, 30, when she kept a potential baby bump covered as they hosted an Instagram Live chat on Mar. 20. The blonde beauty, who is reportedly pregnant, wore a gray baggy sweatshirt in the video as she enjoyed eating some ice cream and talking to fans during the stream. Although she and Joe answered some fans’ questions about random things and gave advice on what to do while in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic, they didn’t mention anything about a possible pregnancy.

The cute couple, who used funny filters to make their faces look square, stayed close in the video as Joe, who was wearing a dark gray hoodie and hat, nuzzled up behind his lady love at some points. They adorably teased each other about things like who gets more scared easily and played music while interacting with the chat. They also showed off their cute dogs to keep the entertainment going.

Although Sophie and Joe didn’t confirm if they’re gearing up to be first-time parents or not in their latest stream, it’s definitely a topic that’s been making headlines ever since reports first surfaced about a possible pregnancy on Feb. 12. The Game of Thrones actress has been wearing nothing but loose and baggy tops since then and appears to be doing what she can to make sure she conceals her midriff area whenever she’s out in public.

On Mar. 15, Sophie also proved that in addition to wearing loose clothing, she’s being extra cautious during the coronavirus outbreak when she posted a photo of her and Joe sitting in a car while wearing face masks and gloves. “No f*****g around, stay safe everyone,” she captioned it.