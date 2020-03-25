Joe Jonas ‘Pampering’ Sophie Turner In Isolation — They Love Being ‘Together The Whole Day’

Joe Jonas is pulling out all the stops for his wife Sophie Turner while the two of them are together in self-isolation.

“Sophie & Joe are doing spectacular during this time of quarantining,” a HollywoodLife source EXCLUSIVELY revealed on Wednesday, March 25 about the love birds. “Joe is really pampering Sophie by cooking for her on the daily and doing anything she is requesting. He has been having a lot of fun doing everything for her and it has really helped with their relationship that is already in a great place. They love that they are together and not working and can be together for the whole day. They love that they are being forced to be together and are taking everything very positively. It is as fun as it can be for them right now, they aren’t pulling their hair out just yet.”

The former Game of Thrones star is clearly loving everything that her pop star husband has been doing for her while they remain inside. She gushed about him cooking her a delicious meal on her Instagram on Tuesday, March 24. Joe pulled out all the stops, culinary wise, by whipping up a big plate of pasta that included a ton of cut up pieces of chicken. “One of the many benefits of dating a good Italian boy,” she captioned the post which came with a heart-eyed, pasta and rose emoji. Aww!

Meanwhile Joe and his brothers Kevin, 32, and Nick, 27, are doing OK right now after they had to cancel their Las Vegas Residency Tour over the growing Coronavirus pandemic. “The guys aren’t frustrated that they aren’t out on tour as this time away gets them to recharge and be even better when they return,” our source continued. “And when they recharge the one place they can’t wait to get back to is their Vegas residency that they had to cancel.”

The insider continued, “They will for sure make that happen down the road because they all were really excited to do it. Maybe sometime next year but they will for sure do it. But on the other side of things they are all with their wives and are very happy.”