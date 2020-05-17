Sophie Turner’s baby bump could be visibly seen as she enjoyed a sunny day out with her super handsome husband Joe Jonas.

Vroom vroom! Sophie Turner, 24, and Joe Jonas, 30, broke from their quarantine on Saturday, May 16, by driving around Los Angeles in quite the interesting vehicle! The Game of Thrones star was behind the wheel of their electric MOKE Jeep which did not come equipped with the typical car doors you would normally see. That allowed Sophie’s baby bump to be easily seen from far away in a gorgeous purple dress that she sported with a multi-colored face mask and stunner shades. She accessorized the simple yet stunning look with a sparkly watch while her blonde locks cascaded down both sides of her shoulders. Joe, meanwhile, appeared cool, calm and collected in his own uniquely designed face mask and baby blue shirt for their outing.

Sophie’s baby bump was finally visible on Tuesday, May 12, while the married duo enjoyed a leisurely walk together. It could be seen underneath a black hoodie that she wore with black leggings and black and red slippers. The blonde bombshell and her Grammy nominated hubby held hands during their adorable outing where she didn’t attempt to hide her midsection at all.

It was first reported back in February that the couple are expecting their first child together. Sophie has done a pretty good job at keeping her baby belly under wraps from a social media perspective as she’s usually seen from the chest up in many pics or videos she posts with Joe. Her face was only seen when they played a cute game over a couple of Instagram stories he posted on Thursday, May 14.

It has also been an exciting month for them in self-isolation as they celebrated their 1st wedding anniversary on May 1. The attractive twosome made headline news last year when they said “I do” in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony, following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.