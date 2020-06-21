Sophie Turner Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In Skintight Black Leggings While Out With Husband Joe — See Pics

Pregnant Sophie Turner’s baby bump was quite visible during her most recent outing with husband Joe Jonas!

Nothing to hide now! Sophie Turner‘s latest pregnancy ensemble made it easy for anyone to see her growing baby belly. The 24-year-old sported a pair of skintight black leggings & cropped black cable knit cardigan which easily put her super cute bump on display during her time out with hubby Joe Jonas, 30, on Saturday, June 20 (you can see those pics HERE). The two did everyday couple things where they ran errands in Los Angeles while keeping a low profile/putting their safety first by wearing different colored face masks.

Sophie’s pregnancy style on Saturday was quite relaxed as she paired the leggings/cardigan with black and white sneakers and some stunner shades. Her pop star beau Joe cut a handsome figure in his black hoodie, matching baseball cap and gym shorts. He too accessorized his outdoors outfit with a pair of reflective sunglasses.

This is far from the first time that the Game of Thrones star has been seen bumping it out publicly. She and Joe enjoyed a little retail therapy on Melrose Avenue in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, June 16, where her pronounced baby bump was spotted in a white crop top and gray leggings number.

Vroom vroom! Sophie’s growing baby belly was recently seen in the oddest of places… her car! She was behind the wheel of their electric MOKE Jeep which did not come equipped with the typical vehicle doors you would normally see. That allowed her baby bump to be easily seen from far away in a gorgeous purple dress as she took to the town with her handsome man.

Joe has been a huge support system for Sophie as their journey to parenthood gets closer and closer. “Joe lives to make Sophie happy. He always spoils her, but now that she’s pregnant, he’s even more doting,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY last month.

“He cooks for her, he gives her foot rubs and back rubs all the time,” the source continued. “And he lets her control the remote and watches all her favorite shows with her. She knows he’s going to be the most amazing dad, just because of how well he takes care of her.”