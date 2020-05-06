Camila Cabello’s quarantine fashion is still on point. The ‘Havana singer’ ventured outside for a walk in Florida with her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, in a bohemian-chic outfit!

Camila Cabello, 23, wore the perfect top to step outside in The Sunshine State. The “My Oh My” singer was pictured on a sweet stroll with boyfriend Shawn Mendes, 21, in a lemon yellow tube top featuring blue varsity stripes in Coral Gables, Florida on May 6. The flirty top paired perfectly with green cargo pants, a beaded necklace and mis-matched flip flops — casual yet cute! Shawn also opted for comfort in a plain black tank top, matching gym shorts and slide sandals. Camila’s cute dog Thunder tagged along for the walk, making this a family of three outing!

The couple has made sure to get their Vitamin D while quarantining with Camila’s family in Florida. Camila and Shawn are often pictured taking a walk in the neighborhood, acting just as inseparable as they were before isolating together 24/7! They even accepted a Kids’ Choice Award together on May 2 for Favorite Music Collaboration, thanks to their chart-topping duet “Señorita.” Sadly, the event was virtual, meaning the lovebirds missed out on their chance to be slimed together. Camila had an idea, though!

“We love you, thank you so much for voting. We’re going to make organic slime and slime ourselves,” the Fifth Harmony alum joked during the online event. Well, they would’ve needed a lot of slime, because Shawn scooped another award for Favorite Male Artist! “Not a day goes by where I don’t think of you guys, and remember how incredible my fans are. I can’t wait to perform with all of you and sing with you again,” the Canadian heartthrob gushed while accepting the coveted award.

It also looks like Camila’s bangs are holding up well, despite her recent hair makeover disaster. The singer let her mom Sinuhe Estrabao Cabello, 52, take a pair of scissors to her growing bangs — only to reveal that mama “f–ked it up” in a hilarious video. At least they look back to normal now!