Shawn Mendes Gushes Over GF Camila Cabello In 24th Birthday Post: ‘I Love You More Every Day’

Shawn Mendes has penned a sweet tribute to former ‘Fifth Harmony’ songstress Camila Cabello, as she celebrates her 24th birthday.

Camila Cabello is celebrating her 24th birthday with her boyfriend Shawn Mendes by her side! The Canadian hitmaker took to Instagram to share an adoring tribute on March 3, which featured a candid photo of the couple together. “Happy birthday to the kindest, bravest and most beautiful person I’ve ever known,” he wrote in the caption. “I love you more every day mi vida.” The “Stitches” singer also took to his Instagram Story to post a video of him and Camila cuddling on a golf cart.

The pair have been dating for more than a year and a half, and Shawn opened up about their relationship in December 2020 during an interview on SiriusXM Hits 1‘s Celebrity Session. “She is completely all in or nothing,” he began. “And I think that’s something that I wasn’t at the beginning of our relationship. And I think that a lot of people maybe are afraid to be all in, because if you’re all in, then you kind of, it hurts it. The blow hurts that much more if it ends, you know? But she really teaches me that if we have one life and we don’t have much time here, it might as well be all in if you’re in love with someone and you’re there.”

Shawn continued, “I kind of learned that every day. She’s so absolutely patient with me, especially when I’m stressed or anything is kind of getting to me. She’ll text me. And if I ever am kind of just being bite-y with her and she’d be like, ‘It’s okay. I love you. No matter what I love you, no matter what.’ And it’s like, that’s real strength and patience and love. But it’s amazing. It’s like a movie.”

The pair certainly haven’t been shy about packing on the PDA since they started dating in 2019, and even shared a Christmas Day pic of themselves making out in a hot tub. “I’m not good at taking a lot of pictures lately but here’s one good one,” the Cinderella star wrote. “merry Christmas! Thank u Santa for my tall sweet funny boy.” Too cute!