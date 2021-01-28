Mariah Carey Fangirls Over Shawn Mendes After He Goes Shirtless & Plays Her ‘Old Songs’

Shawn Mendes shared a shirtless appreciation post for Mariah Carey’s ‘old’ songs. So, the legendary singer reacted by recreating Shawn’s post with a shout-out to HIS ‘old’ songs.

Shawn Mendes made his love for Mariah Carey known on Instagram — so she sent the love right back! On Jan. 28, the 22-year-old Canadian crooner shared a shirtless photo of himself basking under the sun and listed what he’s “grateful” for in the caption: “The sun, coffee, my health, my family, old Mariah Carey songs, music, humans!!!”

Mariah quickly reacted by doing a near-identical recreation of Shawn’s post. The “Honey” singer went outside and snapped a photo of herself with her arms spread wide out, soaking in the joys of life. “Grateful [heart emoji] The sun, tea, my health, my family, old Shawn Mendes songs, music, humans!!!,” Mariah wrote over the photo, which she posted on Thursday.

Grateful 💖 The sun, tea, my health, my family, old Shawn Mendes songs, music, humans!!! pic.twitter.com/pykme4FsSx — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 28, 2021

Fans lost their minds over this little celebrity interaction. Some laughed that Mariah also wrote “old Shawn Mendes songs,” writing comments like “QUEEN OF SHADE” and “Old shawn mendes songs – Mimi you too much.” Others didn’t think Mariah was trying to call out Shawn, though, and was simply showing her support; “not yall thinking she’s shading shawn when she’s just recreating his post and caption lmao it’s supposed to be a joke,” one such fan wrote. Shawn has a good sense of humor, though, because he responded to Mariah’s so-called clapback with laughing and heart emojis.

Trevor Noah did, however, gently correct Shawn. “Mariah Carey songs are never old. They’re just timeless!!!,” The Daily Show with Trevor Noah host commented underneath the “Stitches” singer’s post. Even Mariah herself jumped into Shawn’s comments section! Singer Charlie Puth asked “which Mariah song in particular” Shawn was listening to, which led Mariah to add, “asking the same thing!”

Whether or not Mariah was trying to tease Shawn, she’s no stranger to calling out other celebrities. The Grammy-winning icon even explained how her feud with fellow legend Jennifer Lopez started in her memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey, which came out in Sept. 2020. However, it looks like Mariah was just having a little fun with Shawn’s post!