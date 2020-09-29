Mariah Carey Shades Jennifer Lopez In New Memoir As She Reveals How Their Feud Started

Maybe this explains why Mariah Carey has always has a cold shoulder towars Jennifer Lopez. She details in her new memoir how J.Lo and a song figured into her divorce from Sony Music boss Tommy Mottola.

Now this all makes sense! Several times over the past two decades, Mariah Carey has thrown shade at Jennifer Lopez, claiming she “doesn’t know her.” In her new memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the 50-year-old singing icon manages to lay out how her ex-husband, then Sony Music boss Tommy Mottola was trying to allegedly derail her career, and tried to use a sample Mimi had on her 2001 hit “Loverboy” to give to “another female entertainer on their label (whom I don’t know).” WHO SHE DOESN’T KNOW!! Yes, Mariah actually wrote that instead of having to outright name J.Lo, whose music career was being guided by Tommy after his split from the elusive chanteuse.

For a little background, after getting slipped a demo tape of Mariah when she was just an 18-year-old Long Island waitress, Tommy signed her to Sony and helped her self-titled 1990 album debut become one of the biggest hits ever, being certified 9 times platinum. Mariah married Tommy in 1993 when she was just 24 and he was 44 and one of the most powerful men in the music industry. Eventually the couple split up in 1997 and divorced a year later, as she later claimed he was way too controlling.

The problems with J.Lo began around the time of Mariah’s ill-fated semi-autobiographical film Glitter. “Much of what went wrong with Glitter led back to Tommy. He was angry about the divorce and my departure from Sony, and he used all his power and connections to punish me,” she writes. The soundtrack to Glitter was released by competing Virgin Records, with the unfortunate release date of Sept. 11, 2001. She claims that Tommy “and his cronies” messed with her promotional products in record stores for the album and “interfered with the Glitter soundtrack.”