Jennifer Lopez Hilariously Re-Creates ’90s Hip-Hop Songs As Christmas Carols On ‘SNL’

Jennifer Lopez took it old school! The singer — alongside Pete Davidson — went door-to-door in this ‘SNL’ skit and her audience wasn’t exactly loving the ‘remix’!

Talk about a #TBT! Jennifer Lopez just sang some of the most iconic hip-hop tunes from the late ’90s and early ’00s in this sketch on Saturday Night Live and it was epic. The 50-year-old entertainer has proved to be the ultimate triple threat, dominating as a singer, actor and dancer since getting her start as a fly girl on In Living Color back in 1994 — and she just proved it once again! Playing a group of carolers, Jen, Pete Davidson, and the rest of the crew knocked on the door of a conservative-looking couple — including the hilarious Heidi Gardner — looking for a spot to perform their tunes. Unfortunately for the couple, they didn’t quite get the Christmas classics they bargained for.

Starting with City High‘s 2001 tune “What Would You Do” Jen absolutely slayed the perfectly on-tune cover. “What would you do if your son was at home/Crying all alone on the bedroom floor, ’cause he’s hungry,” she sang, rocking a throwback pair of overalls, poorboy cap and blond ombre highlights. “I think you said the song was going to be about Jesus, but then it was about Kevin McAllister from Home Alone,” the husband in the segment retorted, as Jen busted into the next track — “Ghetto Superstar” by Wyclef Jean and Mya! “Ghetto superstar, that is what you are/Comin from afar, reachin’ for the stars,” she began, putting her own spin on Mya’s 1998 chorus. The couple seemed unimpressed with the group as they asked for donations, but the group had no plans to take no for an answer! “I reading the room, and I get the feeling some people don’t know who the hell City High is,” one of the carolers retorted — sounds about right.

Fans were loving the throwback tunes on Twitter, and were loving Jen's versions of the tracks!

is hilarious on @nbcsnl in the rap Christmas Carolers. I can’t believe they did city high & bone thugs. Brings me back! Lol,” @RealTheresaM tweeted. “They really doing a City High skit on SNL. Shoutout to the 609🤣,” @NaturallyDev also posted.

Jen’s SNL appearance coincides with her awards season campaign for Hustlers, where she plays scheming stripper Ramona who rules the roost at a well-known club in New York City. In the movie, life is good for Romana and the gals at the joint, until the 2008 recession hits. Savvy Ramona rallies a group of girls — including Constance Wu‘s Destiny, Keke Palmer‘s Mercedes and Lili Reinhart‘s Annabelle — to band together and take their Wall Street clients for all they’re worth! The illegal, get-rich scheme was inspired by an article about a true story in New York Magazine — and the story played perfectly on-screen in the fictionalized version! Julia Stiles also stars as the journalist working on the story, alongside appearances by Cardi B and rapper G-Eazy.

The movie, which debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival, marks the first time Jen has award season buzz around both the Golden Globe Awards and the Oscars! “I’ve just been working hard for so long, for my whole life, so it’s nice,” she said, tearing up, in a recent interview with Hota Kotb on SiriusXM radio. “I literally sat in my bed yesterday, and they were sending me all the reviews…I could not believe it. I was crying. Me and my girlfriend of 20 years were sitting there, and she was trying to film me…. I was like, ‘Oh my God.’”

In addition to the awards buzz, Jen also just covered People‘s “People Of The Year” issue! “To me, the message of the year is that we’re limitless,” she said in the article, that names her “Hollywood’s most versatile superstar.” Wearing a glam blush tulle dress, she stunned in the photos by celeb photographer Miller Mobley. 2019 seriously looked like Jen’s best year yet, and we can’t wait to see what 2020 has in store!