Ana De Armas: 5 Things To Know About Actress Who’s Reportedly Dating Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck may have found a new romantic leading lady Amid rumors that he and co-star Ana de Armas are dating, get the scoop on this gorgeous and talented starlet.

Is Ben Affleck rolling in the deep with his Deep Water co-star Ana de Armas? Ben, 47, sparked romance rumors when he and Ana, 31, were seen in Havana together on March 6. First, they were spotted shopping at a trendy t-shirt store named Clandestina. After that, they visited La Corte del Principe, where they snapped a photo with one of the restaurant’s employees. The two were heard speaking Spanish together since Ben is fluent in the language. Shortly after Ben and Ana were spotted together, Jennifer Garner, 47, was seen on Mom duty in Los Angeles, picking up Seraphina Affleck, 11, from school.

Jen and Ben split in 2015 after a decade of marriage, but they have remained incredibly close since then. She even drove him to rehab in 2018, so this possible new romance with Ana didn’t bother Jen at all. “If he is dating and having fun, she’s OK with it,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. So, while Ben possibly pursues this potential partnership with his co-star, here’s what you need to know about Ana, and how you’re going to see a lot of her on the big screen soon.

1. She was raised in Havana. The world was first introduced to Ana when she was announced as part of the cast for No Time To Die. The James Bond film’s producers rolled out the cast list on April 25, 2019, and Ana was among the fresh faces joining the Bond-verse. Initially dubbed Bond 25 before the film’s official title was revealed, the film sees a retired James Bond “enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica” after leaving Her Majesty’s Secret Service. The Caribbean setting is perfect for Ana, who was born in neighboring Cuba. She was born in Santa Cruz del Norte, according to the Evening Standard, and raised in Havana. She attended Cuba’s National Theatre School as a team, planting the seeds that would grow into her successful acting career.

2. She also has Spanish citizenship. Thanks to her mother, who is of Spanish descent, Ana was able to claim Spanish citizenship. After her debut in 2006’s Una rosa de Francia, an 18-year-old Ana moved to Spain. While overseas, she continued to develop her career. She found success in the Spanish TV series El Internado, a thriller set in a fictional boarding school.

3. Her breakthrough in Hollywood came in 2049. Actually, it was Blade Runner 2049 that put Ana on the map in Hollywood. After relocating to Los Angeles in 2014, she appeared in Knock Knock (2015), Hands Of Stone (2016) and War Dogs (2016.) However, it was her turn as the character Joi in the sequel to the sci-fi classic that earned Ana critical acclaim.

“Denis [Villeneuve, the director of Blade Runner 2049] created such a comfortable, healthy, and safe environment for all of us that I never thought about it in that way. And Ryan [Gosling], our lead actor, made it exactly the same,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “They are great stars onscreen, but on human levels, they are just as wonderful, and I always felt very respected and valued.”

After that, she had a star-making role as Marta Cabrera in 2019’s Knives Out. In addition to Deep Water and No Time To Die, she will play Norma Jeane in the upcoming fictionalized chronicle of Marilyn Monroe’s life.

4. She prefers taking “active” roles. Many James Bond fans assumed that Ana was going to be the “Bond Girl,” aka Agent 007’s love interest, in the movie. If that is the case, don’t expect her to stay on the sidelines when the bullets start to fly. Finding significant “active” roles for women is “my fight, and I always try to go for them when they come up. As a woman and a Latina, it’s pretty challenging. I have two separate labels to fight against, but I know I just have to stay strong and true to what I believe in,” she told Harper’s. “It’s important not to compromise your work and ideas for the industry and what some might be expecting you to do or recommending you to follow. It’s about being smart and patient and staying true to your path.”

5. She has an active social media presence. At the time of this post’s publication, She had 2.2 million Instagram followers “Social media is great because you control your own platform. You have the power to show who you are and what you believe in out there – whoever follows you gets it straight from the source, without any filters, and I like that it’s up to each individual to decide,” she said to Harper’s.

“However,” she added, “I grew up in Cuba and had a lifetime with no social media or Internet – the only thing I grew up with was human contact and interactions, so I do think social media can become dangerous when it takes over your life.”