These two aren’t practicing social distancing — not one bit! Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas cranked up the heat on their new romance by passionately making out during a romantic walk.

Just because the world is under lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t mean Ben Affleck, 47, and Ana de Armas, 31, can’t get a little PDA. After emerging from Ben’s Los Angeles home on Monday (Mar. 24) evening, the couple decided to get some fresh air while walking Ana’s cute white dog. Ben was clearly caught up in the romance of this leisurely stroll because, during the walk, he leaned over and gave his Deep Water costar a kiss…and then another. They even got playful in the street, with Ben flashing a smile while hugging Ana tight. It was more than a steamy make-out sesh on the street. This was a lovely moment, a temporary break in their isolation to celebrate their new romance.

These two have been acting like a couple of love-struck teenagers since falling for each other on the set of Deep Water. While under quarantine, the two took a break from their splendid isolation together by hitting up coffee at local Starbucks. The smiles on their faces as they walked beside each other could light up the Los Angeles sky. Perhaps Ben was still laughing about the joke he made on Ana’s Instagram the day before. After she shared a picture of herself from their romantic vacation in Cuba and Costa Rica, Ben chimed in the comments section, requesting “Photo credit pls.”

Ben is quite “smitten” with Ana, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The two became friends first before any romance happened, but they “found out fast they had something for each other … They both share the same sense of humor and the same work drive. … They have the most amazing conversations on life and what they want from it. It is just really a nice time for Ben.” The insider says that with so many similar likes and interests, it’s been “all very easy” for these two to “navigate through to make this new relationship actually work out for the best.”

What about Ben’s previous relationship? Jennifer Garner, 47, is totally fine with her ex-husband dating again, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “If he is dating and having fun, she’s OK with it, she really doesn’t have any say in any of that.” Jen and Ben have remained close since splitting in 2015, and have worked hard to co-parent their three children, Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8. Ben has been “upfront with all that to Jen, and there really aren’t any surprises,” the insider says, adding that if things get to the point where Ana becomes “something special,” then Ben and Jen will take steps to make sure Ana is right for him.

“[Jen] wants to make sure that Ben is with someone that is not only right for Ben but her kids since they would always be around each other,” says the source. In the meantime, he and Ana will continue their quarantine make-out sessions with glee.