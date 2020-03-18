Ana de Armas Shares Romantic Vacation Pics & Ben Affleck Hilariously Asks For ‘Photo Credit’

Ben Affleck’s reported girlfriend Ana de Armas shared gorgeous Instagram pics of herself from her recent vacation with the actor in Cuba and Costa Rica and he let everyone know he took the snapshots.

It looks like Ben Affleck doesn’t just have acting skills, he can take some impressive photos too! The 47-year-old actor’s reported new girlfriend Ana de Armas, 31, shared some amazing pics of herself from a recent romantic vacation she took with him in her home country of Cuba and later Costa Rica on Instagram on Mar. 17 and although she didn’t tag him, he made sure to leave a comment admitting he was the photographer. “Photo credit pls,” his comment, which can be seen below, read.

In the eye-catching pics, Ana can be seen walking on a beach in a dark orange halter top style dress. Some of them are purposely out of focus to capture a certain essence as she walks across the water and as always, she looks beautiful. During their trip, which took place in early Mar., Ben was spotted taking the pics she now posted with a camera as he walked along the beach with her in a dark blue T-shirt and black shorts.

Ben and Ana met while filming the upcoming psychological thriller Deep Water and first brought on dating speculation during filming in Feb. They were seen walking together in New Orleans, LA, where the movie was filmed, on Feb. 16 and have been seen together numerous times since then. One of their most recent outings was in Los Angeles, CA on Mar. 18 when they went out for a coffee run.

Ben, whose divorce from Jennifer Garner, 47, was finalized in 2018, hasn’t yet publicly spoke out about Ana but a source told us that he is “smitten” with the actress. “He became friends with her first, before any romance happened. But they definitely found out fast they had something for each other and he is definitely smitten with her,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They both share the same sense of humor and the same work drive. Counter that with the obvious that she is beautiful and talented. They have the most amazing conversations on life and what they want from it. It is just really a nice time for Ben.”