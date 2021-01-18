Ben Affleck & Ana De Armas: Look Back At Their Romance Timeline From Start To Split

Things have fizzled out for Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, as it’s been reported they’ve split. Take a look back at how their romance took off one year ago.



Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas were one of 2020’s hottest new couples — but the love apparently wasn’t meant to last. The pair, who met while filming the movie Deep Water during the fall of 2019, reportedly ended their year long romance in January 2020. Reports say that Ana ended things with her Oscar-winning beau, but thankfully, the feelings were mostly mutual. Still, it’s hard to believe that one of the defining celebrity romances of 2020, a relationship that seemed to bloom against the odds of quarantine, has come to such a quick end. But it wasn’t without it’s high points! Here’s a timeline of their love:

How Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas Met

Ben and Ana’s story began in New Orleans, which is where they filmed Deep Water. In Feb. 2020, the two were photographed hanging out in the Louisiana city together. However, at that point, they simply looked like co-stars who were spending some time together off set. Little did fans know, a romance had already been brewing!

Their Romantic Trip To Cuba & Costa Rica

In early March, Ben took a trip to Ana’s homeland, Havana, Cuba. He took a selfie of himself hanging out in the city, and fans immediately began to speculate that he was visiting with the actress. The rumors were confirmed when fan photos began popping up of Ben and Ana in Cuba together. Days later, they took their love to Costa Rica, where photographers caught them packing on the PDA on the beach. While taking a stroll, the two stopped to kiss, and Ben couldn’t seem to keep his hands off of his new woman!

How Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas Spent Their Quarantine

By the time Ben and Ana got back to Los Angeles, the coronavirus was quickly sweeping the nation. They isolated together when the country went on lockdown, and were photographed out and about a number of times throughout the next several weeks. Whether they were walking their dogs, getting some steps in on a stroll, or just enjoying some much-needed fresh air….Ben and Ana were EVERYWHERE! Day by day, more and more paparazzi photos surfaced of the two together.

Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas PDA

When the couple realized that they weren’t going to be able to avoid photographers, they decided to start giving them a show! As the days went on, their outings became more and more filled with PDA. They certainly were not shy about kissing in front of photographers, and the photos quickly made the rounds on the Internet.

Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas Caught Instagram Flirting

In mid-March, Ana started sharing some photos from the vacation she took with Ben earlier that month. He wasn’t featured in any of the pics, but he did pop into the comments section. “Photo credit pls,” he wrote, making it clear that he was the one who took all the sexy beach photos of the gorgeous actress!

Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas Go Instagram Official

The two went officially Instagram Official at the end of April, when Ana uploaded several photos from her birthday celebrations. The gallery of images included pictures of herself an Ben, including a selfie of them together. Another shot showed them looking out into the distance as they stood close together.

Ana de Armas Meeting Ben Affleck’s Kids

Things got really serious by Memorial Day Weekend at the end of May, though, as Ana was photographed out with Ben’s three kids (Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 9) for the first time. The couple took the kids on a stroll around Brentwood, and everyone seemed to be getting along just fine. Ben remains close with the mother of his children, Jennifer Garner, as well. “Ben really likes Ana and he takes it very seriously when introducing his kids to anyone,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife at the time. “He definitely didn’t just blindly introduce them and of course communicated with Jen on this before doing so. They co-parent really, really well still, and want the other to be happy.”

Bonding With The Kids

After the first meeting was out of the way, Ana seemed to quickly fit right in with the Affleck clan. By the beginning of June, she was even starting to twin with Violet, as they both wore jeans, white t-shirts and sneakers for a grocery store run with Ben. For now, with a lot of coronavirus restrictions still in place, we’ll have to keep an eye out for more of these outings. However, Deep Water is set for an Aug. 2021 release, and we can’t wait to see Ben and Ana (hopefully) promoting the film on red carpets together when the time comes!

Are Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas Still Together?

Sadly, the answer seems to be no. After rumors that the couple were on the rocks, their split was reported on January 18th by People Magazine. Apparently, the pair just weren’t on the same wavelength. “She broke it off,” the magazine reporter from sources. “Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn’t want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles.” So after nearly a year of dating, the couple have called it quits. Time will tell if it was for the best for them both.