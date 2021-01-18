Breaking News

Ben Affleck & Ana De Armas Split After Nearly 1 Year Together: ‘Their Relationship Was Complicated’

ben affleck ana de armas
Deputy Editor of New York City

It’s over for Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas! The actress ended the relationship after things got ‘complicated’ with the pair’s living situation, according to a new report.

Ben Affleck, 48, is a single man once again after splitting from Ana de Armas, 32, according to People magazine. Nearly one year after the co-stars were first linked, they’ve decided to end their relationship. The mag reports that Ana was the one who ended things because she didn’t want to be based in Los Angeles, which is where Ben lives so that he can be near his kids Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12 and Samuel, 8.

“This is something that is mutual and was completely amicable,” a source told People. “They are at different points in their lives. There is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. They are both happy with where they are in their lives.”

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas out and about.

Ben and Ana met on the set of their movie Deep Water in 2020. They filmed the movie in New Orleans, and in February, they were spotted hanging out together off-set. It wasn’t until early March, though, that fans began suspecting they could be more than friendly co-stars. Ben was spotted spending time with Ana in her hometown of Havana, Cuba. The two also packed on the PDA during a trip to the beach in Costa Rica.

By the time Ben and Ana returned to the United States, the country was on lockdown amidst the coronavirus pandemic. For the next several weeks, the hot new couple was basically inseparable, as they were photographed out and about on walks a number of times. They weren’t shy about kissing in front of the paparazzi, and were also seen holding hands and displaying other forms of PDA with no shame.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas out and about with his dog.

Ana also got to know Ben’s three kids, who he shares with his ex, Jennifer Garner. The actress was photographed out and about with Ben and the kids on a number of occasions throughout her relationship with the 48-year-old. They were all most recently spotted out together at the end of November.

Ben and Ana won’t be completely out of each other’s lives just yet, though. Their movie, Deep Water, is currently set for an August 2021 release date.