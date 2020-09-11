Jennifer Garner, 48, Jokes About Gaining The ‘COVID 19’ With Epic Clapback When Fan Asks If She’s Pregnant

Jennifer Garner dealt the best response when a fan asked if she was pregnant on an Instagram post! See Jen’s clapback where she laid ‘that pupper to rest.’

Jennifer Garner had the best response to a fan who asked if she was pregnant in a post she made to Instagram on September 10. In the clip, Jen sported a pair of baggy denim overalls and gave a quick tour of her farm in Locust Grove, OK, introducing her many fans to the cows on her family’s property! Jen showed off her Once Upon A Farm’s pets, introducing cows Simon, Pete, and Boaz, who the Alias alum, 48, described as the farm’s “lawnmowers.” But it wasn’t long after Jen shared the clip that a snooty follower asked the accomplished actress, “are you pregnant?”

Jen, of course, took the situation in stride, dealing a soft clapback to the curious follower. “I am 48, have three healthy kids, and am not — and never will be — pregnant,” she began her comment. “We can lay that pupper to rest.” But Jen even got a bit playful with her response, telling her Instagram follower, “Have [SIC, I] gained the Covid 19? Possibly. But that is another story,” she added with a laughing/crying emoji, as well as emojis of a taco, slice of pizza, donut, chocolate bar and glass of wine!

Honestly, Jen has kind of been all of us when it comes to quarantining during COVID-19. Prior to her kerfuffle with a fan, Jen took to Instagram on August 24, posting a video of herself crying! But don’t worry, the actress had just finished watching the entirety of NBC’s Emmy-winning sitcom The Office, roughly seven years after it originally aired. Jen’s sweet video was actually pretty hilarious, too, as she confessed that she and her kiddos — Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8 — “are sensitive people.”

And speaking of Jen’s kids, the mother-of-three has been staying pretty active with her youngsters despite being in lockdown. Throughout spring and summer, Jen was spotted with her kids, whom she shares with ex Ben Affleck, taking walks, going for bike rides and more. Clearly, Jen was definitely getting some exercise and finding fun ways to get herself and her kids out of the house to soak up the sun and get some fresh air!

As for Jen’s personal life, the actress sent fans into a tizzy when she was spotted at the beach with her Alias pal Bradley Cooper. Their beach get-together in early August, which included Bradley’s daughter with Irina Shayk, three-year-old Lea, left fans in a spiral as to whether the former co-stars were actually getting together, especially since she had split from John Miller after two years together. Of course, their time together was merely a friendly check in! Clearly, the only thing on Jen’s mind is keeping herself and her family happy and healthy!