See Pics
Hollywood Life

Jennifer Garner Reunites With Bradley Cooper For Beach Playdate With Kids: See ‘Alias’ Co-Stars Together Again

Bradley Cooper Jennifer Garner
AP Images
Jennifer Garner 'Camping' TV series premiere, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Oct 2018
Santa Monica, CA - Actress, Jennifer Garner is out enjoying her Friday night at Italian eatery, Giorgio Baldi, in Santa Monica. Garner is all smiles during the outing sporting a leather skirt paired with a nude sweatshirt and oxfords. Jennifer hugs her girls before getting into her ride. Pictured: Jennifer Garner BACKGRID USA 15 FEBRUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Lastarpix / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jennifer Garner hangs out as a special guest of Steve Ballmer the owner of the Los Angeles Clippers at the Clippers Vs The Golden State Warriors at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Ca Pictured: Jennifer Garner Ref: SPL5056450 180119 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Jennifer Garner hangs out as a special guest of Steve Ballmer the owner of the Los Angeles Clippers at the Clippers Vs The Golden State Warriors at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Ca Pictured: Jennifer Garner Ref: SPL5056450 180119 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Political News Editor

Bradley Cooper, 45, and Jennifer Garner, 48, had a blast at the beach together in Malibu, and it’s almost too much for our ‘Alias’ loving hearts to handle!

Sydney and Will have reunited for another mission: building sandcastles. Fourteen years after they co-starred on the iconic espionage thriller Alias, Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner headed to the beach together in Malibu, bringing his three-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper along for their day of fun in the sun. In photos from their beach playdate, which you can SEE HERE, Jen, 48, and Bradley, 45, look like they’re having the best time together.

Bradley took advantage of the Los Angeles sunshine and lounged around in the sand in just a pair of red board shorts. That six-pack! He was giggling while talking to Jen and playing with his toddler, and working on his tan. Jen was decidedly more covered up for the beach trip, wearing a sweater, skirt, and sneakers as she helped Lea with her sandcastle.

Naomi Campbell Bradley Cooper Jennifer Garner
Naomi Campbell,Bradley Cooper, and Jennifer Garner chat during the Versace show at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, 7/3/16 (AP Images)

The former co-stars have remained tight over the years since their Alias days. Jen even hosted a dinner for Bradley and his then-partner Irina Shayk after the 2019 Academy Awards. Lea and Bradley’s mother, Gloria, also came along. Jennifer wished him a happy birthday earlier in the year, right before the Golden Globes, were he was nominated for A Star is Born. “I taught him everything he knows,” she joked on Instagram. “Happy Birthday, Bradley. Go get em tomorrow. We are all so proud of you.”

Jennifer’s been spending a ton of time at the beach with her three kids — Samuel, Seraphina, and Violet. She was even spotted boogie boarding with them! Bradley and Lea live in New York City most of the time, where he is often spotted taking her for cute walks around Manhattan.