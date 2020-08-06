Jennifer Garner Reunites With Bradley Cooper For Beach Playdate With Kids: See ‘Alias’ Co-Stars Together Again

Bradley Cooper, 45, and Jennifer Garner, 48, had a blast at the beach together in Malibu, and it’s almost too much for our ‘Alias’ loving hearts to handle!

Sydney and Will have reunited for another mission: building sandcastles. Fourteen years after they co-starred on the iconic espionage thriller Alias, Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner headed to the beach together in Malibu, bringing his three-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper along for their day of fun in the sun. In photos from their beach playdate, which you can SEE HERE, Jen, 48, and Bradley, 45, look like they’re having the best time together.

Bradley took advantage of the Los Angeles sunshine and lounged around in the sand in just a pair of red board shorts. That six-pack! He was giggling while talking to Jen and playing with his toddler, and working on his tan. Jen was decidedly more covered up for the beach trip, wearing a sweater, skirt, and sneakers as she helped Lea with her sandcastle.

The former co-stars have remained tight over the years since their Alias days. Jen even hosted a dinner for Bradley and his then-partner Irina Shayk after the 2019 Academy Awards. Lea and Bradley’s mother, Gloria, also came along. Jennifer wished him a happy birthday earlier in the year, right before the Golden Globes, were he was nominated for A Star is Born. “I taught him everything he knows,” she joked on Instagram. “Happy Birthday, Bradley. Go get em tomorrow. We are all so proud of you.”

Jennifer’s been spending a ton of time at the beach with her three kids — Samuel, Seraphina, and Violet. She was even spotted boogie boarding with them! Bradley and Lea live in New York City most of the time, where he is often spotted taking her for cute walks around Manhattan.