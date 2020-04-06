Jennifer Garner & Son Samuel, 8, Rock Protective Gear As They Go For Afternoon Bike Ride

Another day, another outing for Jennifer Garner and one of her kids. This time, she stepped out for a bike ride with her youngest, Samuel, on April 5.

Jennifer Garner, 47, has been the ultimate doting mom throughout the coronavirus outbreak. The actress was at it once again on April 5, as she got outside for some fresh air once again with one of her kids. This time, she was joined by Samuel Affleck, 8, her youngest child. The pair went on a bike ride through their neighborhood, and wore their recommended protective face gear, as well as helmets. Jennifer took the lead on the bike ride, while Samuel followed close behind her.

The kids have been staying with Jennifer throughout this quarantine period, and the family has been spotted out and about quite a number of times. Whether it’s a full family walk with all three kids, or just Jen bonding with one or two from her brood, the 47-year-old is definitely making sure her children take in the fresh air while practicing social distancing. Meanwhile, Jen’s ex, and the kids’ father, Ben Affleck, has been quarantining with his girlfriend, Ana de Armas.

The hot new couple has also been out and about quite a bit during this time. They haven’t been shy about packing on the PDA, even with paparazzi cameras constantly flashing. Ben and Ana met on the set of their film, Deep Water, and went public with their romance earlier this year.

Ben and Jen ended their ten year marriage in 2015, and have remained extremely amicable as co-parents ever since. They’re often photographed together while spending time with their kids, and Jen played a big part in helping Ben go to rehab for his alcohol addiction in 2017. The exes finalized their divorce that year, but are still very much in each other’s lives.