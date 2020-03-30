Who says you can’t have fun during quarantine? Jennifer Garner and her three cutie kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, looked like they were having a blast during a quick exercise break in their neighborhood.

Jennifer Garner isn’t letting her kids get too cooped up during the COVID-19 crisis. The mom of three, 47, was spotted taking her kids for another walk through their Los Angeles on March 29, making sure that they’re getting their exercise amid California’s stay-at-home orders. During their Sunday stroll, Jennifer’s eldest daughter, 14-year-old Violet Affleck, led the way, speeding ahead of her mom and siblings while wearing cute sneakers and skinny jeans. She’s growing like a weed!

Family walks are a staple for Jennifer and her three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck: Violet, 11-year-old Seraphina, and 8-year-old Samuel. The Love, Simon star put on a happy face and encouraged her kids with an uplifting message on her t-shirt: “Better Together”. How cute is that? She’s been getting some one-on-one time with each of the kids while they’re quarantined in Los Angeles. Just days before this outing, Jennifer and Seraphina cuddled up while making their way through their Brentwood neighborhood. She took a walk around the block with Samuel, too.

While they’re having some fun during their exercise breaks, Jennifer confessed in an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show: At Home Edition that they’re all having a bit of a rough time dealing with all the togetherness. However, she’s grateful that they’re such a “tough team.” They’re doing their classes online, she said, praising them for being good sports.

“I think I have the perfect age kids for this because they’re big enough to understand and to have the conversations,” she said. “Like, we’re built for challenge, we can do this, we’re a tough team. Let’s learn about a vacuum cleaner. But they’re not so big that they’re just like, ‘Well I don’t care. I’m going to go.'”