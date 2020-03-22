Jennifer Garner Praises Her Children For Their Behavior During Self-Isolation – ‘We’re A Tough Team’

Jennifer Garner revealed how she’s handling being in quarantine with her three kids during the coronavirus pandemic in a video interview, and admitted they’re ‘the perfect age’ to deal with the changes.

Jennifer Garner, 47, is grateful that her three kids, including Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8, are able to calmly process the changes the coronavirus outbreak has been bringing to their day to day lives and feels their ages have a lot to do with it. The actress sat down for an at-home video interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show: At Home Edition on Mar 20 and explained that she’s proud of her brood during her their time of quarantine.

“I think I have the perfect age kids for this because they’re big enough to understand and to have the conversations,” she told Jimmy after he asked how her children were handling things. “Like, we’re built for challenge, we can do this, we’re a tough team. Let’s learn about a vacuum cleaner. But they’re not so big that they’re just like, ‘Well I don’t care. I’m going to go.'”

Jennifer went on to explain that her kids are lucky enough to “have online school” and admitted they’ve been “engaged in different ways” by staying in touch with family members through video chats on Skype or Zoom. “I have nothing to complain or worry about,” she said while expressing her gratitude for her food and shelter. “I have nothing to complain about or worry about. It’s actually been totally fine for me. We have a job to do, we’re doing it, we’re staying home. We’re flattening that curve.”

The doting mom, who is on the Board of Trustees for the charitable organization Save the Children, also promoted her new initiative #SaveWithStories, which she started with Amy Adams, 45, during her interview. Through a partnership with Save the Children, #SaveWithStories, aims at getting people to read stories to children online to keep them entertained during the coronavirus pandemic and raising funds for children who rely on school food to eat and can’t get any due to the current school shutdowns.

“Between 25 and 30 million kids in the United States rely on school for food and free and reduced lunches, breakfasts, backpack programs,” she said after explaining that Amy called her with a plan to help the kids. “I was just in a school in Kentucky a couple of weeks ago with Save the Children, where they open their lunch at the end of the school day and kids take home cartons of food so what’s happening with those families as well as kids in urban settings? And I said, ‘OK, if you really want to do this, let’s do it. It’s been kind of nonstop since then and really great. It’s great to have a purpose right now.”