Jennifer Garner Picks Oranges With Her Kids As Ex Ben Affleck’s New Romance Heats Up

Jennifer Garner was spotted stocking up on some healthy snacks before heading back into quarantine with her adorable kids Samuel and Seraphina!

Just like the rest of Los Angeles, Jennifer Garner, 47, is preparing for lockdown. The 13 Going On 30 actress was spotted supporting her local Farmer’s Market with her daughter Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, 8, and the group looked content to be getting a breath of fresh air! Jennifer, who is a well-known Brentwood resident, held onto a large box of oranges as the trio made their way through the parking lot. You may as well eat healthy if you’re going to be in quarantine! The trip was made just hours before California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide order for residents to “stay at home,” which means residents can only leave their homes for essential functions such as grocery store runs or medical appointments.

Jennifer was cozy and casual for mild 60 degree weather, rocking a black scoop neck sweater with a rainbow pattern across the front, a straight leg, cropped jean and a fresh pair of white sneakers! With her brown hair down, the mom of three opted to go makeup-free as she accessorized with a black pair of glasses. 10-year-old Seraphina added a burst of color to her look with a green and yellow t-shirt that read “Happy Camper” — fitting for the upcoming quarantine — black sweats and burgundy sneakers. For his part, Samuel rocked a gray t-shirt, black sweats and sneakers.

The sighting comes just a day after Ben Affleck, 47, and his new girlfriend Ana de Armas, 31, were spotted stepping out for a coffee date amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. The couple — who are also co-stars in Deep Water — were all-smiles as they approached the Starbucks location for a cup of joe. The Boston-born actor and Cuban actress have been inseparable as of late, and even jetted off to Costa Rica for a romantic getaway! Ben looked totally smitten with the brunette, and was even spotted taking some photos of her on the beach! Ana later posted a shot on her Instagram, and we have to say — it was magazine worthy!

Along with Reese Witherspoon and Amy Adams, Jennifer has been keeping active on social media at home for the Save With Stories initiative. The movement is aimed at raising awareness and funds for students are missing meals due to school closures. Tons of celebrity friends have already filmed a video of themselves reading books, including Pink, Jimmy Fallon and Maria Shriver.