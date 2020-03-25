See Pics
Jennifer Garner Is All Smiles With Daughter Seraphina, 11, As Ben Affleck Isolates With New GF

Jennifer Garner and her eleven-year-old daughter Seraphina took a walk together during quarantine while her ex, Ben Affleck, was busy isolating with his new girlfriend Ana de Armas.

Jennifer Garner isn’t letting the COVID-19 pandemic keep her down. On March 25, the Golden Globe winner, 47, was photographed taking a walk in her Brentwood neighborhood with her daughter Seraphina Affleck, 11, and they both looked totally happy and relaxed.

The adorable mom and daughter duo were both dressed down for the outdoor stroll. Jennifer wore black yoga pants and an oversize black sweatshirt with a broken heart logo on the front. Seraphina looked extra cozy in navy blue pajama style pants paired with a tan hooded pullover made of teddy-bear texture fleece.

Jennifer and Serpahina stayed close to each other during the walk, holding hands for much of it. They were both smiling wide and appeared to be in very good spirits, in spite of the mandatory stay-at-home order that has been in effect in Los Angeles since March 19.

Although Jennifer has her hands full caring for three kids — her eldest daughter Violet, 14, and her son Samuel, 8, were not pictured — she recently told Jimmy Fallon that they’ve had no trouble coping with the stay-at-home order.  “I think I have the perfect age kids for this because they’re big enough to understand and to have the conversations,” the actress shared during her March 20 appearance on The Tonight Show: At Home Edition. “Like, we’re built for challenge, we can do this, we’re a tough team. Let’s learn about a vacuum cleaner. But they’re not so big that they’re just like, ‘Well I don’t care. I’m going to go.’”

Meanwhile, Jen’s ex-husband, Ben Affleck, 47, has been keeping busy during the pandemic by self-isolating with his new girlfriend Ana de Armas, 31. The loved up couple has been inseparable since falling for each other on the set of the upcoming thriller Deep Water, where they play a husband and wife. Since filming wrapped they have travelled to Costa Rica and Cuba together and just this week, on March 24, they were photographed kissing passionately outside of Ben’s Los Angeles home.