Jennifer Garner and her three kiddos — Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel — took some time out of quarantine to get some fresh air with their pets on a walk in their Brentwood neighborhood!

Another day in quarantine, another chance to see Jennifer Garner spending quality time with her kids! The actress, 47, was spotted on March 31 with her three kids — Violet Affleck, 14, Seraphina Affleck, 11, and Samuel Garner Affleck, 8 — enjoying some fresh air and a break from quarantine amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. Jen and her brood were dressed incredibly casual for their outing. They even brought along their dog, Birdie, who was on a leash in Samuel’s trusty hands, and the family’s second little white pooch, who was tucked safely away in a stroller pushed by Seraphina. Most astonishing in the photo was just how much taller Jen’s eldest, Violet, is getting to be than her famous mom! The 14-year-old strode ahead of the group, and looked as though she had a few inches on Jen.

But these sightings are becoming commonplace for Jen and her brood, who have been staying together during the state of California’s stay-at-home safeguard. It was only the day before, on March 30, when Jen and her three kiddos were seen on their usual walk through Brentwood in the sunny late afternoon. Despite the global pandemic, Jen and her three children seemed to be in good spirits and onlookers once again marveled at how tall Violet is growing up to be!

Through all the uncertainty of this time, Jen has been so grateful to have her children with her. “I think I have the perfect age kids for this because they’re big enough to understand and to have the conversations,” the Alias alum shared with Jimmy Fallon during his at-home edition of The Tonight Show on March 20. “I have nothing to complain about or worry about. It’s actually been totally fine for me. We have a job to do, we’re doing it, we’re staying home. We’re flattening that curve.”

While Jen and her kids are spending some quality time together, her ex, Ben Affleck, is cozying up to his new lady love, Ana de Armas. The pair have been spotted going for romantic strolls in Ben’s LA neighborhood from time to time, and appear to be incredibly smitten. But as Jen sees the two lovebirds growing closer, all she wants, according to a source who spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife, is “to make sure that Ben is with someone that is not only right for Ben but her kids since they would always be around each other.”