Ciara, Nikki Bella & More Pregnant Stars Glowing In Bikinis — See Pics

So many pregnant stars have been showing off their growing baby bumps poolside! From Ciara to the Bella Twins and more, we’re taking a look at the celebs who are rocking bikinis while pregnant!

Our favorite pregnant celebs are flaunting their bellies by rocking bikinis and we have loved seeing them show off their bodies with pride on social media! Summer is officially in full swing, which means that stars are enjoying some downtime by the poolside and baring their baby bumps. In fact, some of our favorite celebs have shared their growing bellies on Instagram!

Stars like Ciara, Nikki Bella, and more have taken to the ‘Gram to give fans a glimpse at how much their bellies have grown since they announced their pregnancies. Even better, these women have done so with so much pride in their bodies and how they have changed. Let’s take a look at some gorgeous pregnant celebs rocking their bikinis!

Ciara

Ciara took to her IG on June 24, showing off a number of photos taken by her doting husband Russell Wilson. In the images, Ciara sported a blush pink two-piece and radiated confidence. Her bikini top feature some fun fringe, and Ciara showed off her growing belly in the untouched images. She looked like an absolute goddess!

Nikki Bella

Nikki has been updating her devoted fans on her pregnancy every chance that she gets. The stunning former WWE wrestler is expecting her first child this August — a little boy with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. In the fourth image of her carousel post from March 15, Nikki showed off her growing belly in a black bikini while working poolside. She also reflected on the time she had taken to “increase [her] mediation, reading time, bonding time with Artem through fun activities, hanging with family, working from home, writing, playing board games and just enjoying the chill time.”

Brie Bella

Much like her twin sister, Brie Bella has also shown off her growing baby bump during her second pregnancy! In a March 25 post, the stunning mom sported a black string two-piece and posed up for the camera while “listening to the newest episode of the [Bellas Podcast].” She looked absolutely gorgeous in the black and white image!

Eniko Hart

Eniko Hart has been so excited about her second child with husband Kevin Hart since they announced they were expecting. She’s been showing off her growing belly for her over three million followers to see on Instagram and on May 27 posted a closeup image of her belly while basking by the pool. Eniko simply captioned the post “baby girl” in all capital letters, showing how excited she is to welcome her bundle of joy. In the image, she also added the caption “peace” with a set of prayer hand emojis. How serene!

Kailyn Lowry

The Teen Mom 2 star has been more and more open about her pregnancy since breaking the news in February. In June, she took to her Instagram story to show off her 33-week pregnant belly by sporting a two-piece with a white cover-up! Kailyn looked so pretty, and likely enjoyed a bit of pampering while still mothering her three young boys!

Hilaria Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin has been so open about her pregnancies in the past, and her latest is following suit! On June 14, Hilaria shared a video of herself dancing around and embracing her nearly seven-month pregnant body! “Keeping my body moving with gentle workouts…embracing the curves that come with this amazing experience. Moving my body, I feel strong during pregnancy and it keeps my circulation moving,” she captioned the clip.

Jenna Cooper

Before welcoming her precious little girl at the end of May, Bachelor In Paradise alum Jenna Cooper was showing off her baby bump for all to see right up to her due date! In a May 24 post, Jenna showed off her pregnant belly in Raleigh, NC and sported a pink bikini, giving her fans major “Sharpay vibes!” Less than a week later, her daughter, Presley Belle Hudson, was born! Jenna and her partner Karl Hudson couldn’t have been happier!

Bekah Martinez

Another Bachelor alum, Bekah Martinez showed off her 35-week pregnant belly on May 14 just weeks before she and her partner welcomed their second child together — a son named Franklin James. In the photo she posted prior to welcoming her sweet little boy, Bekah posed up in an orange strapless bikini and smiled for the camera, showing off her belly for the world to see. “Can’t wait to meet this little guy soon,” she wrote in her caption.