Kailyn Lowry Gives Birth To Baby No. 4 — Her Second Child With Ex Chris Lopez

Congratulations are in order for ‘Teen Mom 2’ star Kailyn Lowry, who gave birth to her fourth son, she confirmed on Aug. 3. The baby is her second child with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

Kailyn Lowry, 27, has welcomed a beautiful baby boy! The Teen Mom 2 star shared the exciting news on Aug. 3, after giving birth to her fourth son, and second child with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez, 25, on July 30! The Delaware-based mom confirmed the news to E! Online and said, “No name yet but we are all healthy and so in love. I can check giving birth during a pandemic off my bucket list now,” while also admitting the baby was born 8 lbs., 15 oz. and 22.5 inches long.

We’re so excited that this family of three is now a family of four! Kailyn and her ex Chris are already parents to Lux, 2, and she’s also mom to Issac, 10, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 6, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin. The reality TV personality made her pregnancy announcement via Instagram on Feb. 4! In the pic, which shows herself and her three sons on a bed, they hold up a sonogram showing her growing baby. She also revealed that her first trimester was plagued with morning sickness. Kailyn wrote in the caption, “We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon! 🎉I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. 😭 This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way!”

Although she’s clearly an incredible mom to her young boys, Kailyn’s pregnancy was plagued with drama. On Feb. 21 she clapped back at a hater amidst rumors that her fourth bub’s father was someone other than Chris. The Teen Mom star went on the record to shut down claims. “It looks bad that I have 3 baby daddies. I get it,” Kailyn began, commenting back on a post shared by Instagram fan account @tmmamadrama. “But I don’t sleep around and anyone close to me f******g knows that. I don’t say s*** when outlets report FACTS. Things I cannot dispute. But this is low. Please, stop spreading blatant lies about me,” she continued.

Kailyn’s clap back came just days after fans criticized her decision to have a second child with Chris. “You have no idea what happened & how I came to this decision,” Kailyn wrote back to a follower earlier the same day. It followed a series of shady tweets from Kailyn in which she claimed that Chris was not involved in the pair’s other son, Lux’s, life. “Ask him to send diapers, wipes & clothes,” she said, responding to a fan’s tweet. “Can’t remember the last time he did anything for Lux!”

Evidently, she doesn’t need a man to help give her kids an incredible life! Big congratulations to Kailyn on her new tot. We can’t wait to see pics and videos of her littlest family member soon!