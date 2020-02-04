Kailyn Lowry Pregnant: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Confirms She’s Expecting Baby No. 4

Another baby is on the way for Kailyn Lowry! After weeks of staying tight-lipped about rumors that she’s expecting another child, Kailyn confirmed the news with a sweet announcement on Feb. 4.

Kailyn Lowry is pregnant! At 27 years old, the Teen Mom 2 star is expecting her fourth child. She confirmed the news by posting a photo of herself — WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE — and her three sons, Isaac, 10, Lincoln, 6, and Lux, 2, with Lux holding up a photo of the sonogram. “We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon,” Kailyn wrote. “I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant and it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness and absolutely no energy. This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way.” She also promoted her use of the Peanut app and revealed how it’s helped her during this pregnancy.

Kailyn did not reveal who the father of her fourth child is. Her first three children all have different fathers — she shares Isaac with Jo Rivera, Lincoln with Javi Marroquin, who she was married to for two years in 2013-2015, and Lux with Chris Lopez. It’s been rumored that Chris is also the father of Kailyn’s fourth baby, as a photo was published on a Teen Mom fan account in January that appeared to show Kailyn sending a picture of her ultrasound to Chris’s aunt. Kailyn specifically did not comment on the identity of the baby’s dad in her announcement post, but Us Weekly reports that it is Chris.

Chris and Kailyn’s relationship has had a lot of ups and downs, but fans have not gotten to see a lot of what they’ve gone through, since Chris has decided not to appear on Teen Mom 2. Back in December, Kailyn appeared on the Teen Mom 2 reunion — which was filmed weeks earlier — and revealed that there was “no coparenting” with Chris. “Right now, he’s just working and going to therapy, as far as I know. Working on himself.” In the spring of 2019, Kailyn also publicly revealed that she and Chris weren’t even on speaking terms.

Interestingly, back in October, Kailyn answered some fan questions on Twitter and revealed that she did not plan on having another baby until she had a ring on her finger. The Q&A took place about 15 weeks before Kailyn’s new pregnancy announcement, so it’s unclear if she was just trying to hide the news…or if she really had no idea she was expecting yet! Chances are, we’ll see this whole thing play out on the next season of Teen Mom 2.