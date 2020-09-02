Lala Kent Pregnant: ‘VPR’ Star Expecting 1st Child With Randall Emmett After Postponing Wedding

Despite having to postpone their wedding amidst the coronavirus, Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are still starting a family — and they announced their pregnancy news on Sept. 2!

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett made an exciting announcement on their podcast, Give Them Lala…With Randall, on Sept. 2 — she’s pregnant! “I’m, like, shaking right now because I can’t believe it’s, like, a real-life thing,” the Vanderpump Rules star said. “I cry about everything but today it’s very much happy tears. Today is my 30th birthday and I can’t think of any other way to celebrate than with you guys, coming through your headphones and speakers. I had the best gift given to me, my body also helped out, too — I’m pregnant!”

This will be Lala’s first child, while Randall already has two kids (daughters London, 10, and Rylee, 6) with his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers. However, Lala is more than ready to be a mother herself. “I’m so excited,” she admitted on the podcast. “I feel very maternal and motherly.”

Lala and Randall have been together since 2017 and they got engaged in Sept. 2018. The two were set to tie the knot in April 2020, but had to postpone the nuptials amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The wedding was initially moved to July, but that was not possible, either.

Interestingly, the pair’s exciting pregnancy news comes just weeks after fans feared that they had broken up. The speculation began on July 26, when Lala deleted all photos of Randall from her Instagram page. She also posted a seemingly cryptic message about her life being a ‘mess’ on her Instagram Story.

However, less than 24 hours later, Lala explained what was really going on. “We didn’t break up,” she admitted. “I’m so petty — so when he pisses me off, his photos go to the archive. Then I re-add them. I mean, I have this dude’s name tattooed on my arm. He’s stuck with me.” Just months earlier, Lala also admitted to almost breaking up with Randall “a dozen times” amidst quarantine. Obviously, they’ve stuck it out, and now have SO much to celebrate!