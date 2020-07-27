Lala Kent Denies Split From Fiance Randall Emmett: He’s ‘Stuck With Me’

After fans began buzzing that Lala Kent and Randall Emmett may have split, she denied the rumors and explained why she deleted pics of him from her Instagram.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are going strong, everyone! Despite fan speculation that the two broke up, Lala directly addressed the buzz with a new Instagram post on July 27. “Y’all we didn’t break up,” she wrote. “I’m petty — so when he pisses me off, his photos go the archive….then I re-add them. I mean, I have this dude’s name tattooed on my arm. He’s stuck with me.”

Lala’s statement directly referenced what led fans to believe that there was a breakup — the fact that she deleted all of her photos with Randall from her Instagram page. In addition to the pictures disappearing, Lala also posted a quote on her Instagram Story on July 26 that read, “Dear God it is I who made my life a mess. I have done it but I cannot undo it. My mistakes are mine & I will begin a searching & fearless moral inventory. I will write down my wrongs but I will also include which is good. I pray for the strength to complete the task.”

This seemingly cryptic message led fans to speculate that Lala was referencing a potential breakup. However, she eventually returned to her Instagram Story on the evening of July 26 to explain that the quote was simply part of her recovery as an alcoholic (she’s one year and nine months sober). “My stories are not ‘cryptic’,” Lala said. “My last story was the fourth step prayer. One of the hardest steps in the 12 step program. I will continue to post a prayer from the program each day.” So, the quote was completely unrelated to any issues she may have been having with Randall.

Lala has not been shy about the fact that she and her fiance have struggles in their relationship sometimes. In May, she revealed that they’d “almost broken up a dozen times” amidst the coronavirus quarantine, which was only two months deep at the time.

It’s been nearly two years since Lala and Randall got engaged in September 2018. The two were supposed to get married in April 2020, but were forced to postpone their wedding due to restrictions on traveling and large gatherings because of coronavirus.