See Message
Hollywood Life

Lala Kent Insists She’s Not Being ‘Cryptic’ As Fans Speculate She Split From Randall Emmett

Lala Kent, Randall Emmett. Lala Kent, left,and Randall Emmett arrive at the 34th Film Independent Spirit Awards, in Santa Monica, Calif2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Red Carpet, Santa Monica, USA - 23 Feb 2019
Randall Emmett, Lala Kent STX Films Los Angeles Premiere of DEN OF THIEVES at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 17 January 2018
Lala Kent and Randall Emmett 'After' film premiere, Los Angeles, USA - 08 Apr 2019
Lala Kent, Randall Emmett. Lala Kent, left, and Randall Emmett arrive at the 34th Film Independent Spirit Awards, in Santa Monica, Calif2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals, Santa Monica, USA - 23 Feb 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

After fans accused Lala Kent of being ‘cryptic’ with a post about her life being a ‘mess’ on Instagram, she deleted the message and (sort of) set the record straight.

Lala Kent sparked speculation that she split from her fiance, Randall Emmett, with her social media activity on July 26. The Vanderpump Rules star deleted all photos of Randall from her Instagram page, then shared a quote that fans took as a ‘cryptic’ hint that the pair broke up. However, later in the evening, Lala shared a second message to her Instagram Story with a further explanation.

lala kent
Lala Kent posts a message on her Instagram Story after speculation that she split from Randall Emmett.

“My stories are not ‘cryptic,'” Lala explained. “My last story was the fourth step prayer. One of the hardest steps in the 12 step program. I will continue to post a prayer from the program each day.” Lala is a recovering alcoholic, who has been sober for a year and nine months, which is why she’s decided to reference the 12 step program in her Stories.

Lala’s original message that had fans buzzing said, “Dear God it is I who has made my life a mess. I have done it, but I cannot undo it. My mistakes are mine & I will begin a searching & fearless moral inventory. I will write my wrongs but I will also include that which is good. I pray for the strength to complete this task.” Lala has not directly responded to the speculation about her breakup from Randall, though.

lala kent randall emmett
Sipa via AP Images
The couple, who got engaged in Sept. 2018 and were forced to postpone their April 2020 wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, was most recently seen together in Puerto Rico earlier this month. While Randall has been swiped from Lala’s Instagram page, he JUST posted a photo of the reality star with his two children on July 26. However, the two are not following each other on the social media site.
Lala has been open about the struggles that she and Randall have gone through amidst the coronavirus quarantine, though. During an interview with Maria Menounos in May, she even admitted that she and Randall “have almost broken up about a dozen times.” She added, “This is definitely a test for people’s relationships. It’s so crazy because, you know, you sit there and you start bickering about little things and you start over-analyzing everything, and like, we really have just elevated our relationship in such an amazing way.”