Lala Kent Insists She’s Not Being ‘Cryptic’ As Fans Speculate She Split From Randall Emmett

After fans accused Lala Kent of being ‘cryptic’ with a post about her life being a ‘mess’ on Instagram, she deleted the message and (sort of) set the record straight.

Lala Kent sparked speculation that she split from her fiance, Randall Emmett, with her social media activity on July 26. The Vanderpump Rules star deleted all photos of Randall from her Instagram page, then shared a quote that fans took as a ‘cryptic’ hint that the pair broke up. However, later in the evening, Lala shared a second message to her Instagram Story with a further explanation.

“My stories are not ‘cryptic,'” Lala explained. “My last story was the fourth step prayer. One of the hardest steps in the 12 step program. I will continue to post a prayer from the program each day.” Lala is a recovering alcoholic, who has been sober for a year and nine months, which is why she’s decided to reference the 12 step program in her Stories.

Lala’s original message that had fans buzzing said, “Dear God it is I who has made my life a mess. I have done it, but I cannot undo it. My mistakes are mine & I will begin a searching & fearless moral inventory. I will write my wrongs but I will also include that which is good. I pray for the strength to complete this task.” Lala has not directly responded to the speculation about her breakup from Randall, though.