‘VPR’s Lala Kent Reveals Her Life Is ‘A Mess’ & Deletes Photos Of Fiancé Randall Emmett

It looks like there could be trouble in paradise for Lala Kent & Randall Emmett. The engaged pair both unfollowed each other on Instagram after she deleted their photos together.

Could things be over between Lala Kent, 30, and film producer Randall Emmett, 49? The Vanderpump Rules star raised eyebrows with a cryptic message shared — then quickly deleted — to her Instagram story on Sunday, July 26. “Dear God, it is I who has made my life a mess,” she began the message, seemingly confessing to something. “I have done it, but I cannot undo it,” she went on, alluding to a “mistake” and “wrongs” in the rest of her short message. “My mistakes are mine & I will begin a searching & fearless moral inventory. I will write down my wrongs but I will also include that which is good. I pray for the strength to complete the task,” the Salt Lake City native concluded.

Following the post, she also unfollowed her fiancé Randall, and deleted any existing photos of him or the two of them together on her Instagram profile. For his part, Randall also unfollowed Lala, but photos of her still remain present on his page. The 49-year-old producer, who is perhaps best known for his viral feud with rapper 50 Cent, last posted a photo of gorgeous Lala and his kids London and Rylee just a couple of hours before Lala’s post. “Family,” he wrote including a heart emoji. “Happy time together,” he also added.

Some fans were quick to point out that Randall had posted the photo of Lala and his kids before, and the original image can still be seen on his account dated to May 15. A bikini clad Lala also popped up in another recent post from July 20, that appears to be taken in Puerto Rico where Randall is currently working on film Midnight In The Switchgrass starring Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

The cryptic message comes just two days after Lala celebrated her sobriety on Instagram. “It’s important for me to say that this is a disease that can only be self diagnosed. No one got me sober… I got me sober,” she wrote in her caption. “I made the choice to work hard every day to not pick up a drink. When I’m feeling weak, I call my sponsor. I go to meetings (sign onto them, now) to keep my spirits high and to remember why I made this life-changing choice. I see addiction in front of me often- but it isn’t my job to speak on it, nor is it my job to judge,” she wrote in her inspiring post, adding the hashtag “#1year9months2days.”

Recently, the former SUR Restaurant & Lounge staffer admitted that quarantine has been hard on her relationship with Randall. “Well Randall and I have almost broken up about a dozen times, so, you know you, this is definitely a test for people’s relationships,” she spilled to Maria Menounos on the May 6 episode of Better Together with Maria Menounos. “But it’s so crazy because you know you sit there and you start bickering about little things and you start over-analyzing everything…we’re always gonna argue and of course we were never really going to end the relationship, but ya know, you’re stuck with someone and we’re in such a great place I didn’t even think we could get any better,” she also said.

Lala and Randall were originally set to get married in April 2020, but pushed their wedding plans back to July due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are obviously saddened by this but for the ultimate safety of our families and guests, we have made the decision to wait and see how everything progresses. Safety will always be our number one priority,” the couple said in a joint statement on Mar. 18. The duo got engaged in Sept. 2018 after Randall popped the question in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, which is a vacation spot the pair frequent.