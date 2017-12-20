Lala Kent’s Married BF: 5 Things To Know About Randall Emmett

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Lala Kent has been living it up with her new married fella Randall Emmett! Don’t know him? Here’s what we’ve dug up!

All throughout Season 5 of Vanderpump Rules one thing quickly became clear Lala Kent, 27, had come into money…or found herself one generous sugar daddy! The bombshell was suddenly living it up! Not long before she left the show mid-season after deciding she didn’t want to take the flak for her decadent lifestyle anymore, we discovered that it was a new wealthy boyfriend who was footing the bill! Of course, we now know that the gorgeous model’s fella is none other than film producer Randall Emmett! Not familiar with him? No worries! Here’s everything you need to know about Lala’s married man!

1) Randall’s first job in Hollywood was working at Mark Wahlberg‘s assistant! Not a bad way to enter the industry! And clearly that connection has helped Randall because since becoming a big-wig, he has produced a number of Mark’s films including Lone Survivor and 2 Guns. That’s a lucrative friendship! Head here for loads more images of Lala, as well as the rest of the cast of Season 5!

2) He’s originally from Miami, Florida and went to college in New York City. After moving to LA and working for Mark, he met George Furla and together they began producing films in the late 90s. Nowadays they are producing the iconic director Martin Scorsese‘s pictures including 2016’s Silence and his upcoming gangster film The Irishman. So clearly Randall is at the top of his game!

3) He’s married to actress Ambyr Childers. They have 2 children together. However, Randall filed for separation from Ambyr in April 2015, according to Page Six. But in May of 2016, he asked the court to dismiss the petition. Then, she filed for divorce at the beginning of 2017. The case is currently still open.

4) Randall is a huge poker fan. In fact, just recently he flew Lala with him to attend the Poker After Dark tournament in Las Vegas. She documented her trip on his private jet.

5) He currently owes hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes. It’s recently been reported that he owes $279,503 in state taxes for 2013 and 2014. In addition, he owes the IRS $75, 996. Perhaps Lala’s days of extravagant living are about to come to an end?

HollywoodLifers, are you digging Lala’s guy? Let us know below.