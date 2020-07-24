Megan Fox & new beau Machine Gun Kelly are enjoying their time in Puerto Rico! The couple looked so in love as they held hands on a scenic beach.

Megan Fox, 34, and Machine Gun Kelly, 30, are so cute! The couple sweetly held hands while vacationing in Puerto Rico on Friday, July 24, where they’re currently shooting a movie. MGK — born Colson Baker — opted to go shirtless, showing off his extensive collection of chest, back and arm tattoos. His bleach blonde hair appeared to have a salty texture, as he walked the sandy beach barefoot in a low-rise pair of black sweatpants that read “for those who sin.” Megan echoed her boyfriend’s casual style, rocking a denim pair of shorts and a black graphic t-shirt.

The Transformers star kept her long dark hair down and framing her face, also going barefoot on the gorgeous beach. At one point Megan and MGK, who starred in his video for “Bloody Valentine,” appeared to share a laugh as they took in the scenery. The adventurous duo elevated their view as they went barefoot on several rocks that lined the stunning beach, later holding hands as they strolled along the water. The pair looked so in love in the cute photos, very much enjoying their escape from Los Angeles.

Megan and MGK are currently in Puerto Rico where they’re resuming shooting their movie Midnight In The Switchgrass, which also stars Bruce Willis and Emile Hirsh. The film’s producer Randall Emmett — who is the fiancé of Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent — posted a sweet photo of the couple on July 17. The duo pressed their heads together as they enjoyed a laugh while recording an episode of Randall’s podcast, Give Them Lala…With Randall. “Im so grateful for our friendship @meganfox @machinegunkelly and thank you both for appearing on our podcast, listen today!!!” Randall — who infamously feuded with 50 Cent — wrote in his caption.

“I just felt it like, deep in my soul – that something was going to come from that. So then, we met on set,” Megan explained on the podcast, reflecting on what she felt before she even met the singer. “I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away,” the Hope & Faith alum also gushed.