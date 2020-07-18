Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox got hot and steamy with one another while filming a movie in Puerto Rico!

We will be seeing a lot more of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox in the future, both professionally and (hopefully) personally! The hot new duo that everyone can’t stop talking about warmly embraced each other in a pic posted by movie & TV producer (and Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent‘s fiance) Randall Emmett on Friday, July 17. They traveled to Puerto Rico alongside other notable names like Emile Hirsch to resume filming Midnight in the Switchgrass, which coincidentally is the upcoming flick that the two first met on!

Megan appeared to be in a blissfully delightful mood as the “Bad Things” rapper held her tightly in the romantic snap. She also looked absolutely gorgeous in a midriff baring top, short shorts and high heels while MGK rocked an all-black look as well. “Megan looks so happy,” one fan wrote in the comments section next to a heart eye emoji.

Things started to really heat up between the very attractive duo in May when they were seen out and about with one another. They continued to fuel speculation with all the behind the scenes footage he posted of them on the set of his video “Bloody Valentine”. One of the clips showed him flirting with her while she sat behind a tray of donuts while another zoomed in on Megan looking at him while he got in the tub wearing just a pair of sweatpants.

MGK also made quite the interesting confession about a body part he happens to adore about the Transformers actress in a new interview released earlier this month. “It’s no secret I think feet are beautiful. And I think Megan has the most beautiful feet that exist,” he explained with a smile on his face.

The timing of MGK & Megan getting together was quite interesting as her now estranged husband Brian Austin Green revealed in May that they had split after nearly 10 years of marriage. He has also been seen out in the months since with a couple of beauties including social media star Courtney Stodden and model Tina Louise.