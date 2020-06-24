Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Get Matching ‘Bloody Valentine’ Manicures As Romance Heats Up

Machine Gun Kelly proudly shared a close-up photo of his hand and new girlfriend Megan Fox’s hand showing off nails painted with red hearts and keys that go along with the theme of his song ‘Bloody Valentine.’

Machine Gun Kelly, 30, and Megan Fox, 34, took another step in proudly showing off their new relationship by getting matching manicures! The rapper took to his Instagram story to share a new pic of the nail artwork and it looks like it’s themed after his new song “Bloody Valentine.” In the close-up snapshot, one of MGK’s hands can be seen slightly interlocking with Megan’s hand as they reveal nails that are painted white with red hearts, keys, and even a bloody knife.

MGK captioned the pic with only a black and white heart and key emoji, proving no words need to be said for such a telling post. The manicure comes just over a month after Megan’s appearance in the music video for “Bloody Valentine” was publicly released to the world. In the sexy video, which came out 48 hours after Megan and estranged husband Brian Austin Green, 46, confirmed they had split, the lovebirds got very close several times and even almost kissed at one point.

It didn’t take long after its release for MGK to confirm his romance with Megan. He did so by tweeting lyrics to “Bloody Valentine” on June 15. “‘I’m calling you my girlfriend, what the f***,’” he wrote. “Life imitated art on that one.”

Since the tweet, Megan and MGK have been spotted on a PDA-filled date in Los Angeles. “The two were playfully intimate while inside, as they were very involved with each other and not worrying at all if people saw them hold hands and there was occasional kissing inside as well,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on June 16. “People left them alone as well. Everyone was very respectable and they were having a blast with each other always smiling and laughing and talking.”

MGK also shared a quick but sweet video of Megan and him enjoying themselves during a picnic date overlooking the beautiful sunset on June 17. Although the clip only showed the lower half of Megan’s body, the musician made it clear that he was proud to be “in love” in the caption for the video.