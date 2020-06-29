Megan Fox ‘Physically Attracted’ To Machine Gun Kelly: She Loves ‘A Guy With Tattoos’

Megan Fox is very into the ‘less traditional look’ Machine Gun Kelly is working, a source shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. Find out what attracted the actress to the rapper and how their relationship is going!

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are still going steady, and now we’re learning EXCLUSIVELY some of the physical attributes that drew the actress, 34, to the rapper, 30. “MGK is definitely different from Brian [Austin Green, 46] and that’s exciting for Megan,” a source shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. While Megan has been spotted out and about with MGK a lot more often than her estranged husband, the source did affirm that while the actress “seemed to have fallen out of love with Brian years ago,” she still loves “him as a person.”

When it comes to physical attraction, however, the New Girl alum “always secretly loved a guy with tattoos and a less traditional look so nobody’s really surprised to see her dating someone like that, so she was very physically attracted to him,” the source went on. In her love life, Megan was looking for “something different after Brian and she’s gotten that.” But it’s not just about physical attraction for the star.

Megan and MGK, who first met when they shot the music video for the rapper’s song “Bloody Valentine,” have seemingly been taking things slow when it comes to their newfound romance. “She seems to be quite happy with the way things are going,” the source shared. And while Brian officially broke the news to fans on the May 18 episode of his podcast that his nearly 10-year marriage to Megan was over, the source shared that the romantic aspect of their relationship “was really over quite some time ago.”

As such, the source reiterated that “nobody is surprised to see her spending so much time with MGK.” And the two have really been taking advantage of their time together. Although there have been times when both stars have been spotted out solo, the newly-minted couple has been seen spending a lot of quality time together. In fact, the pair seemingly got matching “Bloody Valentine” manicures during one of their latest excursions!

But the two are also taking as much time as they need to get comfortable with one another. Both Megan and MGK have children with their respective exes — MGK is the father to 11-year-old daughter Casie, while Megan shares sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3, with Brian. Megan and MGK want to ensure that they are prioritizing their ex’s and children’s feelings before introducing each other to their children. But for now, the pair seem to be enjoying their time together and strengthening their bond.