Machine Gun Kelly Goes Shirtless & Shows Off Body Full Of Tattoos As Megan Fox Romance Heats Up

Machine Gun Kelly showed off his many tattoos outside his home in Los Angeles as he stepped out for a call after visiting his GF, Megan Fox, at her home in Calabasas! See the latest photo of the rapper amid his romance!

Machine Gun Kelly went shirtless on Tuesday, June 23, as he stepped out of his Los Angeles home to take a phone call after visiting his new flame, Megan Fox. MGK, born Colson Baker, 30, showed off his many tattoos all over his arms, chest and torso! MGK’s ink was incredibly hard to miss, as the Houston-born rapper merely sported a pair of basketball shorts, sneakers and white socks in the steaming LA heat.

The photos come after MGK visited Megan at her home in Calabasas, and it seems the couple’s romance is starting to heat up. The rapper only just confirmed on June 15 that he and the New Girl alum, 34, are an item when he tweeted, “‘I’m calling you my girlfriend, what the f***,'” referencing lyrics to his song “Bloody Valentine,” of which Megan starred in the music video. “Life imitated art on that one,” he added to the tweet. Since then, the pair have only grown closer, with friends even affirming that the two are a great fit.

“Colson is on cloud nine and his friends have never seen him happier. He feels like he totally scored with Megan and nobody could blame him,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “Megan is absolutely stunning, super down to earth and it seems like they just fit together. His friends are really happy for him and they just don’t want him to get hurt. They know Megan just got out of a serious relationship, so as long as he takes things slow and lets things progress naturally, it will be better for them in the long run.”

And it appears Megan is planning to take things as steadily as possible when it comes to her new romance. Considering that her estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, confirmed their split on May 18 after nearly 10 years of marriage, it will likely be some time before MGK meets Megan’s three sons with Brian — Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. “MGK and Megan are respecting their kids’ thoughts and their exes decisions on when to meet each other,” a source shared with HL, referencing Megan’s kids along with MGK’s daughter, Casie Colson Baker, 11.

For Megan, she’s focused on “taking things one step at a time,” when it comes to her new romance, especially having been the subject of intense scrutiny in the past. For now, though, it seems that the newly-minted couple are enjoying their time together and taking their romance steadily.