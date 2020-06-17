Machine Gun Kelly Feels Like He ‘Totally Scored’ With Megan Fox: Why Friends Think They’re A Perfect ‘Fit’

Now that Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have made their romance official, his friends have never seen him happier. He feels like he won the jackpot as she’s gorgeous and so ‘down to earth.’

Megan Fox‘s flirtations with rapper Machine Gun Kelly has turned in to a a full-blown romance following her split from husband Brian Austin Green. The 34-year-old bombshell had been with the former BH90210 star since she was 18, and now MGK — real name Colson Baker — is the lucky guy who she’s picked to step back into the dating game with. “Colson is on cloud nine and his friends have never seen him happier. He feels like he totally scored with Megan and nobody could blame him, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Megan is absolutely stunning, super down to earth and it seems like they just fit together. His friends are really happy for him and they just don’t want him to get hurt. They know Megan just got out of a serious relationship, so as long as he takes things slow and lets things progress naturally, it will be better for them in the long run,” our insider continues.

Megan and MGK teased fans about their status when he dropped his music video for “Bloody Valentine” on May 19, which featured the Transformers actress. They came really close to kissing, as she teased him with sexy torture session. Colson then took to Twitter on June 15 and quoted a lyric from the song, writing “I’m calling you my girlfriend, what the f***.” He added a red heart emoji and told fans, “Life imitated art on that one,” seeming to confirm Megan was now his girlfriend. That same day, the pair kissed and held hands during a trip to a Sherman Oaks, CA bar.

Megan has three children from her marriage to Brian, Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3, while Colson has an 11-year-old daughter Casie. “They bond over having kids, but they are also bonding over the attraction they have with each other — both with [their] personalities and energy. It’s a really cool vibe and there doesn’t seem to be any end in sight,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY.

“They are really happy hanging out with each other. They give each other all the space they need but, with it being so new, they want to be around each other and really like seeing where it goes,” the insider continues. Their latest hang seemed to show a really romantic date. MGK shared an Instagram stories video showing the pair watching a sunset from a mountaintop, while sitting on a blanket covered with roses and sushi. He wrote “In love” on the video, which has fans swooning!