Why Megan Fox Isn’t In A Rush To Introduce Machine Gun Kelly To Her 3 Kids: She’s ‘Super Protective’

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are ‘having fun’ with their new relationship, but we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned why she currently has no desire for her new bae to meet her and Brian Austin Green’s boys.

It’s been about a week since Machine Gun Kelly, 30, officially called Megan Fox, 34, his “girlfriend.” So, it’s time that they meet each other’s kids, right? Not at all. Megan is “super protective” of her and ex Brian Austin Green’s three children — Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3 – and as a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, she and the “Bloody Valentine” rapper taking their time before taking that next step. “MGK and Megan are respecting their kids’ thoughts and their exes decisions on when to meet each other.”

“The thing about them both is that they are having fun with each other without the kids,” the source close to Megan tells HollywoodLife. “Kids are talked about, but [Megan and MGK’s] relationship is currently heavily all about themselves. They want to establish what they can become and, if it gets serious enough to get kids involved, then those roads will be tackled.” The insider adds that there “is no timetable” for when or if MGK meets Megan’s kids, and vice-versa. “It could happen 20 minutes from now or a year from now. They are both just a great escape for each other, especially with how life is going for all of us. They are down to have fun. Kids will be involved eventually, and that is that.”

“Megan is super protective of her kids,” a second source close to Megan tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “and she would have to really trust somebody to bring them around or introduce anybody to her children. That’s also a conversation she would have with Brian. Despite their split, she respects his opinion and wants to have a healthy co-parenting relationship on all levels.” The insider says that Megan is really enjoying her time with Machine Gun, and she’s “taking things one step at a time.” So, don’t expect to spot MGK – aka Colton Baker – taking Megan’s three boys out on a guys’ trip anytime soon, or for Megan to meet Colton’s daughter, Casie Colson Baker, 12.

Right now, all MGK wants to do is savor every one-on-one moment with Megan. The rapper is “on cloud nine” after finding love with her, and we hear he thinks she’s “absolutely stunning, super down to earth” and that he totally hit the jackpot. He also knows better than to rush things. It’s been barely a month since Megan and Brian Austin Green, 46, announced they were splitting after nearly 10 years of marriage. MGK knows that instead of trying to jump the gun, it’s better to “let things progress naturally.”