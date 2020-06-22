Brian Austin Green Celebrates 1st Father’s Day After Megan Fox Split With Adorable Kids

Leave it to Brian Austin Green’s family to brighten his day. For his first Father’s Day after he and Megan Fox called it quits, Brian shared a pic of him snuggled up to their cute kids – Noah, Bodhi, and little Journey.

“My heart,” Brian Austin Green, 46, captioned the picture he uploaded on Father’s Day (June 21.) In the pic, Brian appears to be having breakfast in bed alongside his and Megan Fox’s three kids — Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star is dressed in a bathrobe and holding a plate of scrambled eggs in the pic, and the love he has for his family is undeniable. “Happy Fathers Day everyone. My oldest text me at 12:21am this morning :)”

The “oldest” he’s referencing is Kassius Marcil-Green, the 18-year-old he shares with ex Vanessa Marcil, 51. It’s good to know that Brian’s children made sure that he had the best Father’s Day ever. He confirmed in mid-May that he and Megan had split after nearly 10 years. Since then, Meghan has struck up a new romance with Machine Gun Kelly, 30. Brian sparked his own set of romance rumors when he was seen grabbing lunch with Courtney Stodden, 25.

“Brian and Courtney are just friends. They were out having a casual lunch, nothing more,” a source close to Courtney told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They both got out of long-term relationships around the same time, so they’re able to see eye to eye on a lot of the same things in terms of what they’re going through.” At the start of March, Courtney confirmed that she had finalized her divorce with actor Dough Hutchinson after a tumultuous marriage. Days after her lunch with Brian, she was spotted wearing a hat from Brian’s new SMAG (“Someone Make America Great”) line.

Brian is still “struggling” after his split from Meghan, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the start of June. He is “definitely heartbroken” by her decision to take a break. “Brian loved Megan like he’s never loved anyone before,” the insider added. “It was really clear to his friends and everyone around him he wanted to make things work.”

To help him get through his “heartbreak,” Brian has been focusing on his kids while also keeping an optimistic eye towards Hollywood. The coronavirus pandemic shut down the entertainment industry. As California continues its reopening, Brian is eager to get back to work, per the insider. “That’s something that really helps Brian get through the tough times. He genuinely loves being an actor.”