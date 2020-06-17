Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Brian Austin Green & Courtney Stodden’s Relationship Status Revealed After Surprise Lunch Date

Brian Austin Green & Courtney Stodden out for lunch
Backgrid
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' film premiere, Berlin, Germany - 05 Oct 2014
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brian Austin Green appears to be skipping the cordial nice guy family outings now that Megan Fox was caught out with Machine Gun Kelly. While Megan and Brian have been living apart for quite some time, it appears that the Machine Gun Kelly relationship with Megan may be too much for him to handle. Brian has been photographed with Megan and the Kids numerous times, especially on the weekends. However, now it seems that Megan will be going solo when it comes to the parenting duties. Megan was seen picking up lunch with the Kids at Erehwon Organic in Calabasas. Pictured: Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 30 MAY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Megan Fox and husband Brian Austin Green take their three boys to a grocery store for lunch and snacks. Brian had his hands full as they left the store as he carried seven trays of food from the deli. After eating in their car Brian took the trash to the trash cans before grabbing three large water bottles of water to refill. The family seemed to be doing pretty well considering the current circumstances with the Quarantine and covid 19 virus **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 28 Mar 2020 Pictured: Megan Fox, Brain Austin Green, Bodhi Ransom Green, Noah Shannon Green, Journey River Green. Photo credit: Marksman/ Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA638109_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green braved the Coronavirus Pandemic as well as the rain and took their kids Bodhi, Noah, and Journey on a grocery store run to the Erewhon Organic Market in Calabasas, CA. The family looked cute together as they picked up some food to go from the Food Bar and Deli. **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 23 Mar 2020 Pictured: Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green braved the Coronavirus Pandemic as well as the rain and took their kids Bodhi, Noah, and Journey on a grocery store run to the Erewhon Organic Market in Calabasas, CA. The family looked cute together as they picked up some food to go from the Food Bar and Deli. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA634821_039.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
, and

Brian Austin Green and Courtney Stodden’s unexpected lunch outing on Monday stirred up questions about their newfound relationship — especially after their recent breakups. Here’s what’s really going on…

Brian Austin Green and Courtney Stodden threw fans for a loop when they hit up Mejico Grill in Agoura Hills, CA together on Monday, June 15. The surprise outing quickly sparked romance rumors, despite both Brian, 46, and Courtney, 25, being fresh out of relationships. But, there’s nothing romantic going on between the actor and model at the moment.

“Brian and Courtney are just friends. They were out having a casual lunch, nothing more,” a source close to Courtney told HollywoodLife, exclusively. “They both got out of long-term relationships around the same time, so they’re able to see eye to eye on a lot of the same things in terms of what they’re going through. There were no flirtations going on and it doesn’t seem that either one of them are in that mindset right at the moment,” the source explained. “They just chatted and had a relaxing lunch, and they might hang out again. But again, it was purely platonic.”
Brian Austin Green & Courtney Stodden out for lunchBrian Austin Green and Courtney Stodden leaving Mejico Grill in Agoura Hills, CA on Monday, June 15, 2020. (Photo credit: BACKGRID) 
Meanwhile, a source close to Brian had a similar explanation to the latter. “Brian and Courtney are looking to work together and are new friends, it’s not anything romantic,” the insider revealed, explaining that “Brian is not in that mode right now.”
“He is looking to work and get over Megan [Fox] and working and being out is helping him. He knows people will assume things, but you know what they say about assuming!” the source added.
Last month, Brian confirmed he and actress Megan Fox had split after nearly 10 years of marriage. The exes — who co-parent three children together, sons Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3. — began dating in 2004, and wed in 2010. On March 3, Courtney confirmed that her divorce with actor Doug Hutchison was finalized in a lengthy post on Instagram.
Brian Austin Green & Megan Fox Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox at the 2013 Golden Globes. (Photo credit: Shutterstock) 
Megan, 34, is now dating rocker Machine Gun Kelly, 30, after she appeared in the new music video for his song “Bloody Valentine”. The new couple was spotted kissing and holding hands outside a Los Angeles bar on Monday night — the same day Brian stepped out with Courtney.