50 Cent Reignites Randall & LaLa Feud After They Cancel Wedding — ‘No One’ Was Going Anyway

50 Cent threw shade towards Randall Emmett & LaLa Kent after the couple announced that they are postponing their wedding. This isn’t the first time that he’s done this kind of behavior towards them.

He’s at it again! 50 Cent, 44, reignited his feud with Vanderpump Rules stars Randall Emmett, 48, and LaLa Kent, 30, after it was revealed that the couple canceled their upcoming wedding amid the growing Coronavirus pandemic. The Grammy-winning rapper shared a screenshot of a news article about them having to delay their planned nuptials that came with one heck of a shady comment. “Wasn’t nobody going to this s–t anyway,” he wrote. Oooh burn! Jax Taylor, 38, was first to discuss their canceled wedding plans on Instagram Live where he also said that they are moving forward with something much more low-key. “I’ll be accompanying them to the courthouse,” he revealed. “Don’t worry, everybody is still getting married.”

Randall & LaLa later confirmed the news to Page Six, saying, “We have decided to move the date of our wedding to July, given the unfortunate circumstances of what is going on,” a joint statement from the duo read. “We are obviously saddened by this but for the ultimate safety of our families and guests.” They also added that, “We have made the decision to wait and see how everything progresses. Safety will always be our number one priority.” He first proposed to her back in September 2018 while they were on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

A constant thorn in Randall & Lala’s side has been the “In da Club” rapper who started feuding with them in April 2019. 50 accused Randall of owing him $1 million and was getting fed up waiting for the payment. He later dragged LaLa into the feud by calling her a “hoe” where things just got uglier between all of them. He eventually deleted all of his Instagram insults in September, but Lala didn’t forgive him quite that easily.

“50 thinks it’s hilarious to troll people and the positive feedback he’s received from fans is motivation and incentive enough for him to not want to stop anytime soon,” a source close to Lala told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time. “50 understands that if he can dish it out, he should be able to take it but he also knows that he’ll come back at somebody harder than anything they could ever throw at him.”