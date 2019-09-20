50 Cent & Lala Kent Still Feuding Despite Rapper Deleting Instagram Disses: The ‘Gloves Are Off’

50 Cent isn’t ready to drop the feud with Lala, even though her fiance Randall Emmett paid him back the $1 million he was owed, sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY!

The drama between 50 Cent, 44, and Lala Kent, 29, isn’t cooling off anytime soon. “50 thinks it’s hilarious to troll people and the positive feedback he’s received from fans is motivation and incentive enough for him to not want to stop anytime soon. 50 understands that if he can dish it out, he should be able to take it but he also knows that he’ll come back at somebody harder than anything they could ever throw at him,” a source reveals to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. While 50’s feud with Lala and Randall seemed like it was over after Randall paid back $1 million he had borrowed from the “In Da Club” rapper, Lala stirred the pot when she addressed the drama on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. During the interview, Lala claimed she had “dinged” 50’s ego and had “receipts” in the form of text messages to prove it. 50 didn’t take kindly to the accusation, and threw a number of accusations at the Vanderpump Rules star, claiming she’s a “drunk h-e” and “a crackhead.”

50 has since deleted the posts about Lala from social media, which lead the aspiring singer and actress to post that she’s sober and has never used cocaine. “Even with his closest friends, 50 is known for taking digs at them because they all know it’s in good fun. 50 deleted the pics of Lala from his Instagram because he didn’t want to flood his social media with her and help give her more attention than he believes she was looking for when she talked about him,” the insider continued, revealing that just because the Power actor has taken them down, the feud is far from over. “50 thought that Randall and Lala agreed to a truce so he doesn’t understand why she would talk about him again. Gloves are off and there’s no way for them to come back from this now.”

50 — who was born Curtis Jackson — is no stranger to public feuds, including his recent one with Wendy Williams and past drama with fellow rapper Ja Rule. “In the rap game there is a complete no holds barred attitude when you do diss tracks. Social media for 50 is his new way of dropping verses so to speak and talk about people that upset him and he knows he is good at it so he isn’t ever going to stop. Someone will be a target for 50 at all times,” a second insider adds. “He is almost inviting someone to come back hard on him. He relishes it, but in his eyes no one has beat him at his own game. He wants to be challenged so he is always going to go after people until they actually defeat him. So Lala or Wendy, or anyone for that matter, he wants them to step out. He likes having these verbal wars and that will never change; it’s in his blood, he loves doing it and loves the reaction he gets from it all.”

In addition to defending herself against 50’s name calling and accusations of drug use, Lala also called the rapper out for bullying — but 50 Cent could care less. “Lala’s posts about bullying mean absolutely nothing to 50 and that’s not why he took his posts down. One thing has nothing to do with the other. He couldn’t honestly care less what she thinks,” a third insider reveals. “50 deleting his posts on Instagram just means that he’s over the feud -– for now. This is just what 50 does in regards to taking posts down. Once he’s over it, he removes them. But if Lala Or Randall run their mouths again, 50 will absolutely do all of this over again.” Lala’s close friends and Vanderpump Rules co-stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright also pointed out 50’s bullying ways, and called the hiphop star out in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.

All in all, it doesn’t seem like 50 and Lala — and Emmett for that matter — will be besties anytime soon. “Lala and 50 did not talk at all and have no plans to,” the source confirms.