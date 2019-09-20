Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor Defend Lala Kent & Diss 50 Cent Amidst Their Feud: ‘He Looks Stupid’

Lala’s feud with 50 Cent is back on after he called her a “h-e” and “a drunk” — but her ‘Vanderpump Rules’ co-stars have her back!

The feud between Lala Kent, 29, her fiancee Randall Emmett, 48 and 50 Cent, 44, is back on after 50 threw Lala some serious shade on social media — but her Vanderpump Rules co-stars have her back! “You know [50 Cent] looks stupid, he’s the one that looks dumb to be honest,” Jax Taylor told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the launch of Wrangler’s pop-up experience and capsule collection at West Hollywood’s Fred Segal on Thursday, September 19. “If you read all the comments everyone’s going after him, not her. That’s how bullying is. That’s how people hurt themselves.”

“It’s kind of crazy actually, that a grown man is going after a 100 pound girl…a lot of people have done a lot worse to you 50 Cent,” Jax, 40, continued. “And your going to go after a girl? Lies.” Lala and Randall haven’t been on good terms with the “Candy Shop” rapper after Randall — who is a film producer — owed 50 Cent $1 million that was loaned to him. 50 and Randall work together on the Starz series Power, where 50 stars and both serve as Executive Producers. The beef quickly went viral when 50 — who was born Curtis Jackson — shared a slew of text messages Randall had sent him, including the iconic “I’m sorry Fofty” one — which was a typo for Fifty — that later turned into a viral meme. The money drama was reportedly cleared up, but 50 Cent had some choice words for Randall’s 29-year-old fiancee Lala, calling her a “drunk h**,” “drunk face” and “crackhead” in multiple Instagram posts. He also posted “Oh this b**ch be drunk 4 days straight” while the group was on a vacation at Disney World with Randall’s young daughters.

Jax’s wife Brittany Cartwright, 30, also had Lala’s back. “[There is] no truth to [50’s comments] whatsoever. So I think that’s the worst part. Whenever somebody just straight up lies about you,” the Vanderpump Rules star added. “But Lala’s definitely trying to stay positive. She’s trying not to look at stuff…don’t attack somebody for something so little, I just don’t understand.” Brittany also added that her close friend is “so strong” and reconfirmed she’s been “sober for over a year” after 50 Cent also accused Lala of using cocaine, which she vehemently denied. Lala also claims she has “receipts” about to prove she “dinged” 50’s ego, which she has yet to post.

“It’s sad to see people who are trying to better themselves, people who are trying to turn a new leaf. And people still go after them. You can’t win,” Jax adds. “Even when you’re an a**hole, you were young and for that, you better yourself, you can’t win. You just can’t win.”