Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Lala Kent & Randall Emmett Postpone Wedding: ‘We Are Saddened’

‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s wedding has been rescheduled due to the coronavirus outbreak. They’ve postponed the nuptials, which were due to take place on April 18 and moved the ceremony to July.

As gatherings of people have been discouraged due to the coronavirus outbreak, Vanderpump Rules stars Lala Kent, 30, and Randall Emmett, 48 have decided to push back their April 18 wedding date to July. “We have decided to move the date of our wedding to July given the unfortunate circumstances of what is going on,” the couple tells PEOPLE on March 18. “We are obviously saddened by this but for the ultimate safety of our families and guests, we have made the decision to wait and see how everything progresses. Safety will always be our number one priority.”

Lala had previously joked about the COVID-19 virus outbreak coming so close to her wedding date. On March 12 she wrote in an Instagram story, “So, I may get in trouble for this but it’s okay. I just don’t feel that God would give me coronavirus before I get married. I just don’t see that happening to me. Let’s just say I do get it before my wedding. I feel like that means that God is like, ‘B***h. You need a little publicity.’ That’s the only way I would get it I feel.”

The blonde beauty and her movie producer fiance had been set to tie the knot on April 18 in Newport Beach, California. It’s unclear if they’ll still keep the same venue and location. But they’re heeding the rules set forth by Orange County Health officer Dr. Nichole Quick in order to halt the spread of the coronavirus. She released the guidelines on March 17 that prohibits “all public and private gatherings of any number of people, including at places of work, occurring outside a single household or living unit.”

It applies “to all professional, social and community gatherings, regardless of their sponsor, that are not engaged in essential activities,” for the remainder of March. Since there’s a good chance the rules could be moved to include April should the spread of the coronavirus continue in southern California, Lala and Randall made a wise decision. Both for themselves, and the health of their guests.