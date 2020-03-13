LaLa Kent Laughs Off Coronavirus Concerns: God Wouldn’t Let Me Get Sick Before My Wedding

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent told her fans she doesn’t believe God will allow her to get coronavirus before her upcoming wedding.

Lala Kent, 30, is convinced the deadly coronavirus won’t impact her upcoming wedding! The Vanderpump Rules star, who is set to wed her movie producer fiancé Randall Emmett, 48, in April, took to Instagram on March 12 to share a message with her 1.3 million followers. “So, I may get in trouble for this but it’s okay,” she said on her Instagram Story. “I just don’t feel that God would give me coronavirus before I get married. I just don’t see that happening to me. Let’s just say I do get it before my wedding. I feel like that means that God is like, ‘B***h. You need a little publicity.’ That’s the only way I would get it I feel.” The blonde beauty and her fiance, who recently produced The Irishman, are set to tie the knot on April 18 in Newport Beach, California.

The reality TV star filmed the clip while wearing a grey hoodie, with her blonde tresses pulled back into a top knot, as she revealed that contracting the virus would boost her profile. She asked a pal off-camera, “Do you think people are gonna slam me for what I said?” later adding, “I’m not leaving this f*****g house.” In an earlier Instagram Story, Lala took a snarky tone as she downplayed the ongoing coverage of the international outbreak. “I’ve been watching the news, and apparently there’s this really bad illness going around – it’s called coronavirus,’ she said. ‘Corona, corona, corona, corona, corona – I feel like a corona now!.”

Lala’s comments come less than one day after Hollywood mainstays Tom Hanks, 63, and his wife Rita Wilson, also 63, announced that they had been diagnosed with the coronavirus. Next to a March 12 Instagram photo of himself and Rita, Tom wrote, “Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else.”

Lala previously spilled the tea on her upcoming wedding when she spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the American Influencer Awards held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 18. The Bravo reality star revealed that her former bestie James Kennedy and his longtime girlfriend, Raquel Leviss will make the guest list, along with VPR co-stars Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright, and Katie Maloney-Schwartz, who will be bridesmaids.