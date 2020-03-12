‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star LaLa Kent Claps Back At Haters For Bashing Her Romance With Randall Emmett

Lala Kent is defending her relationship with fiance Randall Emmett against critics who think their ‘age difference’ or ‘looks’ is any reason to keep them apart!

Lala Kent, 29, is standing by her man! The Vanderpump Rules star took to Instagram on March 12 and gushed over her movie producer fiancé Randall Emmett, 48 in a short clip of the engaged couple lovingly embracing in a pool. “People have slammed us. Our age difference, looks, how we came to be, all of it. To my sweet Rand. You are truly one of a kind. You are the kindest soul I’ve ever known,” she began in the heartfelt post.

“When we met, I felt something that most people only imagine,” the blonde beauty continued. “You represent what a man in a relationship is supposed to be. You have never made me feel less than. You have always treated me as your equal. Made me feel beautiful, Accepted my flaws, and built me up. To those who have doubted us, put us down, or supported us and lifted us- I hope everyone experiences a love like we have. We all deserve it. Thank you, Mr. Emmett. I’m honored to be your partner.”

Lala and Randall are set to tie the knot in just a few weeks on April 18 in Newport Beach, CA. The Bravo reality star previously shared EXCLUSIVE details about her big day with HollywoodLife in Nov. 2019.

She revealed that in addition to her VPR co-stars Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright, and Katie Maloney-Schwartz who will all be bridesmaids, we asked if any of the other cast members will also get an invite to her special day. “Yes! Everybody from my cast including James Kennedy and Raquel (Leviss) are all included on my guest list!” Lala exclaimed.