‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Reveals Wedding Location & If James Kennedy Will Be Invited

Lala Kent is sharing all the details about her spring time wedding to Randall Emmett including where they’ll tie the knot and who made the exclusive guest list!

Lala Kent, 29, is “spilling the tea” on her upcoming wedding to film producer Randall Emmett, 48! The Vanderpump Rules star just confirmed several juice details to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the American Influencer Awards held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 18. The Bravo reality star revealed she plans to wed Randall in Newport Beach, CA, and that her former bestie James Kennedy and his longtime girlfriend, Raquel Leviss will make the guest list!

After Lala previously revealed that her VPR co-stars Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright, and Katie Maloney-Schwartz will all be bridesmaids, we asked if any of the other cast members will also get an invite to her special day. “Yes! Everybody from my cast including James Kennedy and Raquel are all included on my guest list!” Lala exclaimed.

We asked Lala to share an update on her friendship with James and the Give Them Lala makeup entrepreneur had nothing but positive things to say about the British DJ. “He’s killing the game, I’m so proud of him!” she gushed. “He’s dry so he’s not drinking and he’s like a different human being. He DJ’d at Bravocon and killed it.”

“I even told James after his DJing, like, ‘Dude, I just want to tell you that you crushed it,’” Randall added. “He really is a talented kid and I think if he can stay on the course like he is, I think big things are in store for him. So it’s really – you know, you give people a second chance and they’re a different person and he’s a very caring, really nice kid and I think he’s got a lot of ability. I think people are going to see a lot more from James.”

As we previously reported, a source close to Lala, James, and Raquel EXCLUSIVELY gave HollywoodLife an update on the trio, “[James and Raquel] spend most of their time together and their relationship is going really well. Raquel feels like James is growing up and sobriety is really helping him! He’s even on some good speaking terms with Lala again.”