James Kennedy & Raquel Leviss Are ‘In A Really Good Place’ Again As He Focuses On ‘Being Sober’

‘Vanderpump Rules’ lovebirds James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss are in a ‘good place again’ as the DJ and reality star focuses on his health.

It sounds like things are going well for Vanderpump Rules stars James Kennedy, 27, and Raquel Leviss! While the couple has had their fair share of drama (which relationship hasn’t), a source close to the pair EXCLUSIVELY spilled all the details to HollywoodLife about the current status of their relationship. “James and her are happy and focused on the right things in life and she feels like James is finally turning a corner with the next season coming up, with James being sober and happy,” the source revealed. “They spend most of their time together and their relationship is going really well. Raquel feels like James is growing up and sobriety is really helping him! He’s even on some good speaking terms with Lala again.”

It sounds like sobriety is a very good look on James! The source also dished on how Raquel feels about her job at SUR ahead of the premiere of Season 8 of the hit Bravo reality show. “Raquel is enjoying working at SUR and being a part of the new season coming soon,” the insider continued. “She is just focused on working and on the relationship with her boyfriend, James. Raquel and James are in a really good and happy place, and she is staying away from the drama of the other girls as much as she can.”

Staying away from drama is always a solid plan; however, any fan of Vanderpump Rules knows that often isn’t the case! Co-star Stassi Schroeder, who recently got engaged to her partner of over a year, Beau Clark, after he proposed in a cemetery, admitted she was “taking a break” from her friendship with Kristen Doute. When asked about filming the upcoming season with Kristen on an episode of her podcast, Straight Up With Stassi, the 32-year-old blonde bombshell said, “I’ve sat there, and I’m like, ‘Am I gonna look like an a**hole in this situation or is she?’ I have no idea. I’m prepared to look like the a**hole, but whatever it is, I’m like, listen I have to take care of my own mental and emotional health first, and if taking a break from someone is a b***h move and makes me nasty, then, I don’t give a f**k.” We’ll just have to tune into the Season 8 premiere to see what goes down!