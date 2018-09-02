‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Is Engaged To Randall Emmett — See Her Diamond Ring

Congrats to the happy couple! ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Lala Kent is engaged to Hollywood producer Randall Emmett! Get the exciting details and see her gorgeous ring here!

Lala Kent is starting a new chapter of her life with boyfriend Randall Emmett! The Vanderpump Rules star revealed on Instagram that her man proposed to her and she said yes! She shared a series of photos that included one of them kissing and another that gave a close-up view of her ring.

“Last night was the best night of my entire life. I got engaged to the man of my dreams,” she captioned the post. “I get to call this amazing human my fiancé! An engagement last night, my birthday today, and every sign my dad could possibly send me to let me know he’s here. I’m the happiest girl in the world.”

Emmett, 46, got down on one knee at the Esperanza An Auberge Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they also celebrated the reality star’s 28th birthday. “This weekend has been an amazing one for the two of us! It was definitely the most romantic moment of my life. Every detail of the surprise was stunning and I’m still in shock,” Kent gushed to People.

The Hollywood producer had a screen set up so that his girlfriend could watch one of her favorite shows, Friends. The screen then went black and started playing a video of the couple and their memories together. When the video ended, Emmett popped the question and placed a diamond engagement ring on Kent’s finger as a private fireworks display went off. Sparks were flying… literally!

“I keep looking down at my ring finger. I’m just so happy to say we are officially engaged. We are so excited to start planning the rest of our lives together and I’m excited to put as much detail as Randall did in our engagement into our wedding!” Kent told the magazine.

“I immediately started to think I can’t wait to tell my parents we are engaged! I looked up in the sky at that exact moment and saw one bright star gleaming,” she added. The engagement comes just two months after Kent revealed her now-fiancé asked for her father’s permission to marry her shortly before he died.

“Randall had told me that he had asked my dad permission to marry me earlier this year before my father passed away which is such an incredible gift because I lost my dad suddenly,” she told People. “I believe my father was definitely with us last night in spirit, which makes me even happier and our parents are thrilled!” Congrats to the happy couple!