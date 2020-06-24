Ciara and her bestie, La La Anthony, got their groove on and practiced their Spanish while lip syncing along to ‘In My Feelings’ by Juhn El All Star in a new TikTok clip that featured Ciara’s bare baby bump!

Ciara was totally feeling herself in the latest TikTok she reposted to her Instagram account on June 23. In the clip, the “Melanin” singer, 34, put her growing baby bump on full display while she sported a blush pink bikini top with fringe and wore her brunette ‘do with blonde highlights in natural waves. Ciara completely got into the music, surprising her fans with the captions “Do I speak Spanish? I’m learning Spanish! Watch this,” before proceeding to lip sync along to “In My Feelings” by Juhn El All Star!

Ciara perfectly showed off her bilingual skills in the video and didn’t even miss a beat! But what made the reposted video even better was what came after. Once the clip cut, it showed the same footage of Ciara, this time with a side-by-side clip of her BFF La La Anthony!

For La La’s part, she also captioned her video with “Do you speak Spanish? Why do you look so surprised? My family is from Puerto Rico…What do you want me to say?” With a string of Puerto Rican flag emojis added to her footage, La La proceeded to join Ciara by rapping along with the lyrics! The women were perfectly in sync! “MamaCita + Duet with my bestie [La La Anthony] This was a good one,” Ciara captioned the post, adding the hashtag “Spanish.”

It seems like both women have definitely been finding creative ways to stay in touch and stay entertained as they continue to quarantine with their respective families. Adding to the mix, Ciara is pregnant with her third child and second by hubby Russell Wilson! The couple and their little ones — Sienna, 3, and Future Jr., 6, (whom the singer shares with ex Future) — have really been enjoying their bonding time as they await the arrival of their new family member!

In fact, Ciara has been busy sharing updates with her devoted fans, including La La! The songstress and Russell have somehow managed to find time for intimate moments while also playing with their two youngsters, while Ciara’s pregnant belly grows more and more by the day! But with a pal like La La ready for a lip sync or chat, fans can rest assured that the expectant mom is doing just fine in quarantine!