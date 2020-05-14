Ciara Cozies Up With Her ‘Amor’ Russell Wilson In Gorgeous Selfie At Home — See Pic

Ciara and Russell Wilson snuggled up for a quarantine selfie, looking like two peas in a pod! The expecting parents even coordinated outfits.

Quarantine is bringing Ciara, 34, and Russell Wilson, 31, closer — literally and emotionally. On May 14, Ciara posted a selfie with her husband of nearly four years, and their love was tangible through the screen. The spouses affectionately leaned their heads into one another while lounging on their home’s outdoor armchairs, and they even had matching outfits on: black T-shirts and gold arm jewelry. “Cuarentena Amor Con Mi Amor,” the “Body Party” singer captioned the cute snapshot, which is Spanish for “Quarantine Love With My Love.”

“Russell is always leaning into you. It’s so cute,” one fan pointed out in the comments section, while Love Prison star Tiffany-Nicole wrote, “Best way to Quarantine. With the love of your life! There’s nothing better than this.” A third fan especially couldn’t get over Ciara and Russell’s romance, which hasn’t appeared to left the honeymoon stage since they tied the knot in an English castle in 2016. “God bless forever this magical love story,” the follower gushed.

Ciara and Russell will have even more love to go around soon! The parents of daughter Sienna, 3, are welcoming their second child together — a baby boy — and Ciara happily showed off her growing bun in the oven in gorgeous makeup-free selfies on May 12. This family is getting even bigger; in addition to Sienna, Ciara shares son Future Jr., 5, with her ex-fiancé Future.

While Ciara and Russell are keeping each other entertained during their quarantine, they’re also making sure Sienna and Future aren’t feeling bored in the house! “We’ve realized there’s nothing we can’t do at this point. We’re teachers assistant, Zoom class-ing it up, which has been really fun,” Ciara told Jimmy Fallon on the April 7 episode of The Tonight Show: At Home Edition. Russell revealed that he’s “coaching football, baseball, basketball,” while Ciara is also keeping their family preoccupied with “cooking,” “dog grooming” and dance lessons.